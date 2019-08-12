It's surreal that a whole decade has passed since Miley Cyrus and Chris Hemsworth fell in love on the set of The Last Song. This 'ship has braved the high seas (Hemworth's The Hunger Games era) and hit rocky waters (Cyrus' questionable hip-hop phase). But with one ship coming to port, another one is setting sail: Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter. Both recently called off their marriages, with Carter doing so on Aug. 2 and Cyrus on Aug. 10. Just that day, the two were allegedly spotted kissing in Italy. The tweets about Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's reported kiss capture all the emotions this bit of tea brings. (Elite Daily reached out to both stars' reps about the reported kiss and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Naturally, there are sad tweets about Cyrus and Hemsworth parting ways. But there's also curiosity and a whole bunch of enthusiasm. Some die-hard Cyrus fans are abuzz with all kinds of excitement: new pics of their fave with Carter and Miley's sister Brandi in Italy, more reported Carter-Cyrus PDA photos, and the chance to ship a new 'ship. Other tweets are from queer people who are just loving the representation (Cyrus came out as pansexual and gender-fluid in 2015). And last but not least, there are lots of tweets that are just pleased to see a woman/femme doing whatever she pleases, especially after a breakup.

Here are some tweets about Cyrus and Carter's alleged kiss that will make you feel all the feelings.

Why be sad when you can be glad? It's really simple!

Some sadness, but mostly gay delight Because what better plot twist than a gay one?

Lots of gay delight Drink up!

Based on Cyrus' songs: Always expect the unexpected Truly, "I Can't Be Tamed" is a Sagittarius anthem (Cyrus was born Nov. 23, 1992).

More gay excitement

In fact, chest-clutching gay excitement

All hearts over here

This reported kiss sparks a kind of glee you can't hold in Working on yourself and your career is wonderful, but it doesn't quite give you the warm tingle that a rumored rebound kiss does.

And it's also teachable moment about sexual fluidity Halsey, who identifies as bisexual, spoke up on Cyrus' behalf. Just know if anyone is talking biphobic/panphobic sh*t about you on Twitter, it's Halsey to the rescue.

Also, proof there's some merit to "Grace & Frankie" Not quite the same, but you get the idea.

And 'The L Word,' too

And Cyrus fans have a new ship to sail It's time to stan forever.

Because their fave has always had good taste

Miley = a pansexual queen

The ultimate permission to do what makes you happy Just like Halsey said.