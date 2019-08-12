10 Tweets About Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter's Reported Kiss That Get How You Feel
It's surreal that a whole decade has passed since Miley Cyrus and Chris Hemsworth fell in love on the set of The Last Song. This 'ship has braved the high seas (Hemworth's The Hunger Games era) and hit rocky waters (Cyrus' questionable hip-hop phase). But with one ship coming to port, another one is setting sail: Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter. Both recently called off their marriages, with Carter doing so on Aug. 2 and Cyrus on Aug. 10. Just that day, the two were allegedly spotted kissing in Italy. The tweets about Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's reported kiss capture all the emotions this bit of tea brings. (Elite Daily reached out to both stars' reps about the reported kiss and did not hear back in time for publication.)
Naturally, there are sad tweets about Cyrus and Hemsworth parting ways. But there's also curiosity and a whole bunch of enthusiasm. Some die-hard Cyrus fans are abuzz with all kinds of excitement: new pics of their fave with Carter and Miley's sister Brandi in Italy, more reported Carter-Cyrus PDA photos, and the chance to ship a new 'ship. Other tweets are from queer people who are just loving the representation (Cyrus came out as pansexual and gender-fluid in 2015). And last but not least, there are lots of tweets that are just pleased to see a woman/femme doing whatever she pleases, especially after a breakup.
Here are some tweets about Cyrus and Carter's alleged kiss that will make you feel all the feelings.
Based on Cyrus' songs: Always expect the unexpected
Truly, "I Can't Be Tamed" is a Sagittarius anthem (Cyrus was born Nov. 23, 1992).
This reported kiss sparks a kind of glee you can't hold in
And it's also teachable moment about sexual fluidity
All signs point to it being for the best
The forlorn feels about the Hemsworth-Cyrus breakup are real. But so are the hopeful feels. In Hemsworth and Cyrus' joint statement to E! News, a rep mentioned that the two are "have decided this is what's best, while they both focus on themselves and careers."
Apart from rep statements, Hollywood hearsay, and Cyrus' first IG post since the breakup, Cyrus gave quotes this year hinting that her love life was complicated. In the August 2019 issue of Elle, Cyrus said:
I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f*cking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.
... I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.
Again, why be mad or sad, when you can be glad for Cyrus? Whether her situationship with Carter (or her singledom as a whole) is permanent or not, three cheers for a flirty, fresh start.