As if the news of their split wasn't devastating enough in and of itself, Liam Hemsworth's response to his Miley Cyrus separation is pretty much the most heart-wrenching thing you'll see all day. Unless, like, you watch Marley and Me. But that's really the only exception I can think of. The Daily Mail reports that Hemsworth, 29, was on his way to get frozen yogurt on Aug., 12 with his older brother Chris Hemsworth, 36, when a reporter stopped him to ask about his split with Cyrus. "'You don't understand what it's like," he told the Daily Mail Australia reporter. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."

The Daily Mail also noted that the trip to town was reportedly Hemsworth's first time out in public after "having spent the day holed up" in his older brother's $4.3 million beach house in Australia's Byron Bay. Ugh, so sad.

