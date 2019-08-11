I can still remember hearing the news about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's marriage like it was yesterday. The secret wedding in Dec. 2018 was quite the shocker -- but once I saw the gorgeous behind-the-scenes photos from the intimate, Nashville celebration, I couldn't help but be elated for the happy couple. That's why it's truly heartbreaking to go on social media and see tweets about Miley Cyrus and Liam Liam Hemsworth's breakup after they tied the knot so recently.

In a statement to People, Miley's rep explains, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They will remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy." Yep, it's really happening folks.

Fans like me were seriously cheering for the couple since they met while filming the romantic hit The Last Song in 2009. Though Miley and Liam are no strangers to the hurdles of a relationship, infamously ending their initial engagement in Sept. 2013, it really looked like they had rekindled their love and gotten over past troubles. I mean, Miley even wrote the beautiful ballad "Malibu" about her Liam!

I guess sometimes there's really no way to predict which way love will turn out. Thankfully, fans on Twitter totally get me and are sharing heartfelt messages and nostalgic memories of what was once Hollywood's power couple. These tweets about Miley and Liam will definitely give you the feels.

As @hollywoodgossips says, "Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth broke up. And Miley Cyrus confirmed their split. This literally broke my heart. I still can't believe it."

Some fans are totally rethinking their chance at finding true love and I can totally relate. @litgarlicdad posts a crying meme with the commentary: "Me waking up to the news that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have broken up and then losing all hope of finding love."

@nana61432237's tweet showing the angry reaction when "opening Twitter to see that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split" is the perfect way to let go of pent up anger at the romance gone bad.

It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for OG fans of Liam and Miley throughout their relationship timeline. It's okay to shed some tears, as @siguy01 points out in a tweet showing "my friends watching me cry over Miley and Liam separating."

Even though this breakup is tragic, there are supportive and heartwarming Tweets that ultimately shine a light on the bright side of things. @fakezaynn sums it up nicely: "My heart breaks for the both of them. Such a great couple. Hope they find their own happiness, so much love for Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus."

From crying memes to throwback photos of the couple, reactions on Twitter capture the whole range of post-breakup emotions in a nutshell. There's no doubt I'll be keeping tabs on the conversation with Miley and Liam fans from all over the world.