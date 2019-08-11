In light of reports that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to take some time apart after a decade together, the songstress is taking to social media to reflect on her split. While she doesn't reference her ex by name, Miley Cyrus' first Instagram since her breakup with Liam Hemsworth seems to allude to her separation with a message that's all about moving on and embracing change. Unfortunately for fans who've been stanning this couple since they first got together on the set of The Last Song in 2009, it sounds like she doesn't have any second thoughts on the decision.

After Cyrus' rep first confirmed that the estranged couple was taking time apart to focus on themselves on Saturday, Aug. 10, the "We Can't Stop" hitmaker took to Instagram to give her followers some insight into how she's feeling at the moment.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, Cyrus took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself wearing a black sports bra and track pants against the mountainous backdrop of the Dolomites, a mountain range in northeastern Italy.

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win," she mused in the caption. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable."

Referencing the landscape of the photo, she continued, "The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true."

Cyrus concluded, "I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ...."

From the sound of things, it seems that part of her "process" is taking time away from Hemsworth, whom she wed during an intimate Tennessee ceremony back in December 2018.

In a statement to People, Cyrus' rep appeared to mirror that language when confirming that the pair had chosen to "focus on themselves and careers" as they continue to evolve as partners and individuals:

Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.

While the news is understandably hard to take for fans who've shipped this couple through their ups and downs over the years, it sounds like Cyrus is embracing this change and that the split was reportedly a long time coming.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An insider source reportedly told E! Online that the couple had been struggling to "make it work for months now," but conflicting schedules and career goals had proved too insurmountable.

"[Cyrus] has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing. They really grew apart," the source told the publication. "Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently."

Only time will tell whether the separation is permanent, but judging from her Instagram posts, it looks like Cyrus is taking time for herself to heal, which is something that all her fans can get behind.