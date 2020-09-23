10 Throwback Disney Channel Halloween Costumes That'll Make You So Nostalgic

Deciding what to dress up as for Halloween is never an easy choice. In your younger years, costumes were usually centered around your favorite hobbies, future career aspirations (any other former wannabe astronauts out there?), or whatever your adult decided to dress you as. As everyone grew up, however, ballerinas morphed into sexy kittens and future doctors dressed as memes. So, if you're stuck on a look this year, consider a throwback Disney Channel Halloween costume that will make all your IG followers feel just like little kids again (and probably regret their decision to go as Joe Exotic like everyone else).

It's no secret Disney provides a treasure trove of costume ideas, from princesses to magical nannies, boys who never grow up, to cuddly not-so-scary monsters. Not only is there a look for everyone's vibe, but the costumes make for great IG caption fodder, too. While Disney feature films like Frozen and Snow White inspire countless Halloween costumes every year, 'fits inspired by Disney Channel original movies and shows aren't as common, so you'll be less like to come across repeats, but you'll be just as recognizable.

So, whether you bring it back to 1999 by dressing like a girl living in 2049 or you slap on a purple witch hat and head to Halloweentown, here are some of the best throwback Disney Channel lewks (as well as everything you need to pull them off).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. 'The Cheetah Girls' Disney Few Disney Channel looks are more iconic than those in The Cheetah Girls. The Disney Channel Original Movie may have come out in 2003, but animal print never went out of style, so this costume is totally trendy for 2020. Whether you go with the traditional tan cheetah pattern or pick a more vibrant color, there are tons of options out there. Skeleteen Rockstar Costume Headset $10 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Animal Print Jannet Pants $143 | Daily Paper SEE ON DAILY PAPER XS-XL While having a group of four is ideal for this costume, if you're dressing solo, just say you're a Cheetah Girl missing your sisters and you'll be set.

4. 'Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century' Disney According to the brains of the late '90s, in a little over 20 years, everyone will be wearing pigtails and pink jumpsuits. While I have a hard time believing this is what my kids will be wearing to school, the looks make for great Halloween costumes, especially if you like pink. Whether you're channeling Zenon or her bestie, Nebula Wade, the looks are pretty simple. Pair a pink unitard with a mini skirt and vest in matching colors. Finally, finish the look with some high ponies and silver accessories for an out-of-this-world costume. Speerise Pink Full Body Leotard $28 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON XS-3XL Cutter & Buck Tour Blue Quilted Vest $16 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON XS-3XL NE PEOPLE Bodycon Pencil Skirt $11 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON S-3XL