This year, Halloween falls on a Wednesday — aka, right smack dab in the middle of the work week. I don't know about you, but the excitement of dressing up on Halloween is still so real. You'd think the All Hallows' Eve fun comes to a screeching halt when you're working from nine to five, but you may very well be wrong. Your company might be holding an afternoon party with spooky treats, or sent out a memo that everyone can dress up in the spirit of the holiday. So, I'm here with 2018 Halloween costume ideas for work that are appropriate and will take home the gold.

Of course, if you're planning an extravagant costume with wigs, feathers, and glitter galore, you might want to save that for your party later on that night. When you still have meetings and reports to do, you'll want a Halloween costume that's appropriate for your office environment. For me, that would be something comfy, but with fun flair.

If you've spent weeks perfecting your big Halloween costume, you may not have time to put much effort into a smart work one. That's why I've rounded up these eight Halloween costume ideas to give you some inspiration.

1 Be Karen From 'Mean Girls'... Duh! void alison/YouTube Most people would describe Karen Smith from Mean Girls as not the brightest crayon in the box, but I personally think her Halloween costume is genius. Just put on some ears and you're a mouse... duh! This is a perfect work costume with a cheap pair of mouse ears from Amazon, or DIY them yourself using grey felt from Michaels and a headband you already have. The best part is when one of your coworkers ask you what you are, you know exactly what line to say.

2 Be Creepy With A Wednesday Addams Costume Aijalon Films/YouTube Wednesday Addams is who I want to be when I grow up. She is no nonsense, does what she wants, and is incredibly mysterious and spooky. Wednesday also has one of the easiest Halloween costumes ever. All you need to do is find a black dress in your closest with a white collar like this dress from Forever 21. Then, give yourself the two iconic braids with some black lipstick.

3 Be Rosie The Riveter, Because You Can Do It Melissa Alatorre on YouTube If you're the go-to person in the office for everything, show that "you can do it" with a Rosie the Riveter costume. Get a cute AF blue jean jumpsuit, and put your hair up with a red bandanna. Finish off the look by following a hair and makeup tutorial from YouTube, so you're ready for an office selfie.

4 Be Practically Perfect In Every Way As Mary Poppins Jean Belmondo/YouTube I cannot wait for the new Mary Poppins movie, and I'm not ashamed to admit I teared up a little watching the latest trailer. If you're just as excited as I am, a Mary Poppins costume is the way to go. Wear a simple white button down and black skirt from your closet. DIY yourself a practically perfect in every way Mary Poppins hat with a thrift store find and artificial flowers from Michaels. Don't forget an umbrella for an extra prop, and you've got yourself a jolly holiday look.

5 Be A Meme With A Zendaya Is Meechee Costume Gabriel Gundacker/YouTube Memes are always a fun choice, especially if your office loves a certain meme more than anything. My friends and I are obsessed with the Zendaya is Meechee song. It's just a feel-good meme that just so happens to also be a super easy costume to throw together. There's already a Zendaya is Meechee shirt on Amazon you can get, or make your own with iron-on letters. Then, decorate your work desk with Small Foot posters.

6 Be Mary-Kate And Ashley With Your Work Wife GemeasOlsenBR/YouTube If you and your work wife want to wear similar Halloween costumes, you should just twin it out with a Mary-Kate and Ashley look. It's as simple as just wearing matching outfits, but you can go for a more '90s look with jean overalls and neon baseball caps. If you were a big fan of The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley, throw on some detective-style trench coats, and let everyone know you'll "solve any crime by dinner time."

7 Be Your Favorite DisneyBound Princess Rena Chan Le on YouTube Disneybound is a way for you to dress like your favorite Disney character with just the clothes from your closet. It's simple, comfy, and super on budget. You just need to wear similar colors to your character like a green skirt and purple top for Ariel. Add in some extra nods like a shell necklace like this one from Etsy.