There's one thing you love more than Disney, and that's your fur baby. With Halloween right around the corner, it's pretty easy to combine your two loves by looking for Disney costumes for your dog. They are pawsitively magical.

Let's be honest: Your pup would look absolutely adorable rocking just about anything. But since there are so many great costumes to choose from, you may be feeling a little overwhelmed by the possibilities. Let me help narrow down the options for you.

When Halloween rolls around, you and your pup may have plans to cuddle up on the couch with friends and stream Disney classics like Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Your pooch may even want to walk amongst the trick-or-treaters early evening while looking stylish AF. That's why I've assembled these seven Disney dog costumes for you to peruse.

Not only are these costumes totally on brand for a Disney lover like yourself, but your pup will undoubtedly be the best-dressed pooch in town. Just don't forget to snap a selfie with or pic of your dog while they're crushing the costume game, because your Instagram feed will totally swoon. I hope you have yourselves the Happiest Howl-oween.

1. This Cinderella Costume Is A Dream Come True Rubie's Costume Company Cinderella Disney Princess Dog Costume $23 $11.75 | Chewy You already treat your dog like a princess, so why not dress them up like one? Be your dog's very own fair godmother by getting them this Cinderella costume for Halloween. Luckily, the dress doesn't disappear at midnight, so they can keep wearing it whenever they feel like it.

2. Your Pup Will Really Soar In This Dumbo Costume Dumbo Pet Costume by Rubie's $24.95 | shopDisney If your pup has adorable, floppy ears like Dumbo, this costume may be the one for them to rock this Halloween. (Now, if only there was a way to make your dog actually fly like Dumbo.)

3. This Tigger Costume Is Just So Sweet Rubie's Disney: Winnie The Pooh Pet Costume — Tigger $21.99 $17.09 | Amazon If you're a major fan of Winnie the Pooh, this Tigger pet costume just may be the way to go. Though, there are also costumes for every character in the Hundred Acre Wood like Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, and Eeyore. Your friend group can dress your pups up as the entire squad if you want.

4. You've Got A Friend In This Woody Costume Rubie's Disney: Toy Story Pet Costume $24.91 $22.31 | Amazon There probably isn't a Disney song more appropriate for you and your pup than "You've Got A Friend In Me" from Toy Story. Your pup is your best friend. They're basically the Woody to your Buzz, so coordinate a costume together. Get your dog this cute AF Woody costume, and you can wear the Buzz Lightyear one.

5. When Your Dog's The Belle Of The Ball Rubie's Costume Company Belle Disney Princess Dog & Cat Costume $23 $19.99 | Chewy This Belle costume is too cute for words. Be sure to snap a few pics of your pup in it, because they're clearly the belle of the ball (or shall I say of the Halloween party). Your followers need to see this.

6. This Donald Duck Is The Winner Of The Costume Contest Walking Donald Duck Disney Dog Costume $25.99 $17.80 | Pet Costume Center Sure, Mickey is the iconic mouse who started it all, but Donald Duck has always been a favorite of mine. I can't get over how adorable any pooch will look from the front dressed like Donald. Not only is it cute, but it will really quack you up the minute they start walking around.