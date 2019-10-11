28 Disney Costume Captions That'll Bring The Magic To Your Halloween Pics

Halloween is a chance to dress up as whatever you want to be. Growing up, that always meant going as my favorite Disney character. TBH, not much has changed since then. When you're thinking about what you want to be this Halloween, you may go back and forth between Disney princesses and villains. If that's the case, you'll want some Disney costume captions for when you're ready to snap a costume selfie and show off your finished look.

Over the years, I've gone as princesses like Snow White and Belle, and even ventured into Pixar by being Bing Bong from Inside Out and Carl Fredricksen from Up. For a hardcore Disney lover, it's fun channeling these characters you love for a day. Plus, going as a throwback character from your childhood can be a major hit on the 'Gram and at any costume party you attend.

Disney costumes can also be incredibly easy to put together. Of course, you could always go for something elaborate like the big ball gown from Beauty and the Beast, but if you want something more subtle, you could DisneyBound. That means putting together a costume from clothes you already have in your closet that give a nod to your favorite character. For instance, you could wear a blue blouse and yellow skirt for a Snow White look. Though, whatever costume you have planned, you need these 28 Disney captions that will pair so magically with them.

1. "If the slipper fits, I'm going to wear it."

2. "Thankfully, this dress doesn't disappear at midnight."

3. "Some day my Halloween candy will come."

4. "I'm dressed like a fairytale come true."

5. "Who needs a fairy godmother when you can put together your own Halloween costume?"

6. "You're looking at your next live action Disney princess."

7. "The toys are back in town!"

Shutterstock

8. "This costume's sprinkled in pixie dust."

9. "Couldn't decided if I should make it pink or make it blue."

10. "I'm Mickey/Minnie Mouse... duh."

11. "I bibbidi-bobbidi-boo'd this costume together myself."

12. "On the lookout for some candy and my Prince Charming."

13. "Lost shoe. If found, please return to me."

14. "Wearing just the bear necessities."

15. "The Mickey to my Minnie."

16. "I was mermaid for Disney costumes."

17. "Hakuna matata. It means no worries when putting together your costume."

18. "You like my Minnie ears?"

19. "Mirror, mirror, on the wall. Who's got the greatest costume of all?"

20. "Running amuck, amuck, amuck in this costume."

21. "This costume is just a bunch of Hocus Pocus."

22. "Feeling like a dream come true."

23. "Argh you going to compliment me on my costume?"

24. "This costume is the bubbles."

25. "I'm just chillin' over here looking like a Disney villain."

26. "I bet you've never sea-n a cuter Nemo."

27. "Cinderella taught me that all I need to have a good time is a great dress and pair of shoes."

28. "I'm a princess, so of course, I dressed up like one."

Once you've found a caption you like, get ready to pose for all the pics in your Disney-inspired look. Have one magical Halloween.