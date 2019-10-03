35 Mickey & Minnie Captions For Couples, So Cheese It Up

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are the OG couple who made you believe in fairytales and all things magical. Actually, they are the definition of relationship goals, and have been sweet on each other for decades. If you’re going to try to emulate any famous pairing, it should be these two. That’s precisely why you need some Mickey and Minnie captions for couples.

On your next date night with bae, you may want to snap a few selfies because you're just that cute. You might be two Disney lovers who are looking to have a romantic evening at one of the parks. After enjoying dinner at one of Disney's fun restaurants, take a stroll along Pixar Pier or cuddle close in a Doom Buggy on The Haunted Mansion.

Cheese it up and snap your date night selfie in front of the castle, or find Mickey or Minnie to take a picture with. Pose with your arms intertwined, and maybe you'll have a little cheek kiss or foot pop action going on. The photo will be adorable on its own, but using any of these 35 Mickey and Minnie Instagram captions — with maybe a few heart eye emojis — will help spread the love.

1. "You're the Mickey to my Minnie."

2. "Our love all started with a mouse."

3. "You make me smile from ear to ear."

4. "Oh Mickey, you're so fine, you're so fine, you blow my mind." — Toni Basil, "Mickey"

5. "You better bow-lieve how much I love you."

6. "It's always mice when you're around."

7. "It was glove at first sight."

8. "Aren't you sweet?" — Minnie Mouse

9. "There's nothing Minnie about my love for you."

10. "You're so bowtiful."

11. "Cheesin' real hard for you."

12. "Cheesin' like our two favorite mice."

13. "I'll love you for ears and ears."

14. "We're just a mouse-loving couple."

15. "You're a Disney fab five out of five to me."

16. "Ah... Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Oh! Look Daisy! Mickey and I have the same last name." — Minnie Mouse in Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

17. "Well, it must be destiny." — Daisy in Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

18. "I'm just a modest mouse in love with you."

19. "You've got the Mickey to my heart."

20. "Get you a bae who looks at you the way Mickey looks at Minnie."

21. "Felt cute, might go to Disneyland together later."

22. "Mickey and Minnie already share a last name together. Now that's the definition of MFEO."

23. "If you be my Mickey, I'll be your Minnie."

24. "Oh boy!" — Mickey Mouse

25. "Mickey and Minnie are #couplegoals."

26. "We go together like Mickey and Minnie."

27. "Let's buy a house in Toontown and live there happily ever after together."

28. "I love you like Mickey loves Minnie."

29. "It's mice to be near you."

30. "I'm polka dotty about you."

31. "This may sound cheesy, but I love you forever."

32. "Just like Mickey and Minnie, we make such a gouda couple."

33. "Disney days are mice when you're by my side."

34. "You are my very own Mickey-Minnie fairytale."

35. "Just mousin' around."