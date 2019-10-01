30 Captions For Disneyland Teacups That Are Tea-rrific

Disney has so many iconic rides. It's hard to pick a favorite. There are the major thrill-seeker rides like Space Mountain, and classics like It's A Small World. Those are all awesome choices, but the Alice in Wonderland teacups are both a classic and a thrill that never disappoint. From first glance, you may be hesitant to get into a cup that spins you around in circles, but here's a little secret from me to you: It's totally possible to have a non-dizzy and Instagram-worthy experience. All you need are some captions for Disneyland teacups to make it all happen, and you're ready to go.

The Mad Tea Party at Disneyland is a Fantasyland must for anyone who's visiting the parks. It's hard to miss the brightly-colored teacups under the pastel colored lanterns. If you're worried about getting dizzy, don't be. Your ride all depends on who you're sharing your teacup with. You get to control how much you spin based on the wheel in the center of the cup, so if you don't want to spin, you don't have to.

This actually gives you the perfect opportunity to snag some really cute and colorful pics for the 'Gram. Take turns taking pictures of your friends, or try to grab a selfie with the whole cup crew. You might even get a Boomerang or two while you're riding around and all the cups behind you are dancing.

If you don't go on the ride, there is a stationary pink teacup near The Mad Hatter store perfect for Instagrams. There's almost always a PhotoPass photographer who's available to take a few cute pictures of you and your friends posing in the cup. When the time comes to post those, use any of these 30 teacup captions that are tea-riffic.

1. "Having a par-tea with the Disney crew."

2. "Just spinning with my best teas."

3. "Today's forecast: 100% chance of a tea party."

4. "Oolong to be with you."

5. "Give love a chai!"

6. "Uh oh, I'm in hot water."

7. "Today's been tea-riffic."

8. "Just a bunch of hot-teas."

9. "Felt cute, might spin around later."

10. "I just thought this tea needed a little honey."

11. "Feeling beau-tea-ful."

12. "Let's spill the tea."

13. "Celebrating my unbirthday in style."

14. "Here's a little mo-tea-vation for you."

15. "Would you like an adventure now, or would like to have your tea first?" — J.M. Barrie

16. "We're cute-teas."

17. "Feeling like a celebri-tea."

18. "Quali-tea over quanti-tea is what I say."

19. "I guess it's teatime."

20. "Tea is always a good idea, even if it's spinning."

21. "Hit me with your best pot."

22. "Keep calm and put the kettle on."

23. "Curiouser and curiouser!" — Alice in Wonderland

24. "You're just my cup of tea."

25. "Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast." — Alice in Wonderland

26. "Is this not spin class?"

27. "New meaning to afternoon tea."

28. "But first, tea."

29. "Just getting the par-tea started."

30. "You, me, and a cup of tea."