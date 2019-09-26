While riding Space Mountain and snapping a selfie with Minnie Mouse are definitely on the agenda for your Disney day, a top priority is getting a churro (or a few). There are so many iconic Disney snacks to choose from in the parks — from Mickey-shaped pretzels to popcorn in a fun bucket — but you've been a dedicated churro lover since day one. For all of your foodie moments, you'll need churro captions for Instagram when it comes time to post.

Let's be honest: Disney's Instagram-worthy food game is so strong. Not only do they have the classic churro you can never go wrong with, but they're constantly introducing fun, new flavors in different colors, tasty dips, and amazing toppings.

Right now, Disneyland has a Haul-O-Ween Churro at Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land that has green icing, gummy worms, and candy on top — and it's rolled in chocolate cream-filled cookies. Something that colorful deserves to be put on the 'Gram, so a picture is essential before you take your first bite. When you're ready to caption that sweet pic, use any of these 34 captions that are perfect for any churro on the menu.

1. "Chim chiminey, chim chiminey, chim chim churro."

2. "OK... but first, churros."

3. "There's nothing better than a Disneyland day, unless that's a Disneyland day with an endless supply of churros."

4. "A churro in each hand is happiness."

5. "I've got all the churro vibes."

6. "If it's covered in sugar, I want it."

7. "Churr'all I've ever wanted."

8. "I'll be churr-over there getting more churros."

9. "All I need are churros."

10. "You are the cinnamon to my churro."

11. "Are there fast passes to the churros?"

12. "I'm powered by churros and pixie dust."

13. "I'm sorry for what I said before I had my churro."

14. "The churro game is strong."

15. "Did it for the foodie 'Gram."

16. "You churr my life."

17. "Whatever, I'm getting churros."

18. "Gotta try them all."

19. "I fell in love with my boo at the churro cart."

20. "After eating that churro, I know fairy tales do come true."

21. "Time for something sweet." — Winnie the Pooh

22. "I wish everything was covered in sugar."

23. "Once upon a time, I fell in love with a churro at Disney."

24. "It's so pretty I almost don't want to eat it... almost."

25. "You know what? Churro'l right."

26. "Meet me at the churro cart."

27. "Churray, it's Disney day."

28. "I hope churro-k after riding Space Mountain."

29. "If you need me, I'll be right here with my churro."

30. "Caution: When holding a churro, watch out for birds."

31. "Your sugar. Yes, please." — Maroon 5, "Sugar

32. "I've got a rumbly in my tummy for some churros."

33. "How many churros is too many churros? Asking for a friend."

34. "Dear churro, I never want you to leave me, but I also want to eat you. What a dilemma."