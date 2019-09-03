30 Disney Captions For Selfies & Smiling From Mickey Ear To Ear

There's more than one reason why people love going to Disney so much. The Instagram-worthy foods, thrilling rides, and magical moments make for one of the best days ever. Whether you're going for a chill afternoon of walking through the park, or have an itinerary to hit up all the mountains — Space, Splash, and Big Thunder — you know that along the way, there will be selfies to be taken. When the time comes to post on Instagram, I always have a few Disney captions for selfies saved and ready to go.

I will proudly admit that basically 90% of my Instagram feed is Disney because I follow so many park lovers. On any given day of the week, I can expect to see a few Minnie ear pics with the castle in the background. Consider me influenced, because these pics only make me want to go to Disneyland more.

When I finally get the opportunity to have a Disney day for myself, I always end up with few Mickey-shaped pretzel selfies and group pics with my crew. I might even snag a hilarious action shot of my bestie screaming while we're riding a rollercoaster. (Sorry, not sorry.) I'm right away because I have these 30 Disney captions that you can also use for your #BestDayEver.

So go ahead and put on those sparkly ears on. Get ready to have the most magical experience and all the Insta-worthy moments with your besties.

1. "You're never too old to wish upon a star."

2. "I like my food Mickey-shaped."

3. "I've decided to move into this castle. I hope that's OK."

4. "All you need is faith, trust, and pixie dust for a great selfie."

5. "Felt cute, might ride Space Mountain later."

6. "Today, I'm going to infinity and beyond."

7. "The mountains are calling: Space, Splash, Big Thunder."

8. "The second star to the right is me."

9. "Just queenin' around Magic Kingdom."

10. "I think my Disney vibes speak for themselves."

11. "And she lived happily ever after."

12. "Some people were just born with Disney in their veins."

13. "Don't just fly, soar." — Dumbo

14. "Hello, is it Smee you're looking for?"

15. "I'm feeling hakuna matata all day."

16. "There's nothing Minnie about my love for Disney."

17. "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go."

18. "If it's Mickey-shaped, I want to eat it."

19. "Ate it for the 'Gram."

20. "Churro-K by me."

21. "I was feeling simply ear-esistible."

22. "I wish all my selfies had a castle in the background."

23. "You know, churro'l right."

24. "I don't just like Disney... I love Disney."

25. "They say if you dream a thing more than once, it's sure to come true." — Sleeping Beauty

26. "Smiling from Minnie ear to ear."

27. "I followed my dreams, and they led me to Disney."

28. "I'm in full-on Disney mode."

29. "If you dream it, you can do it." — Walt Disney

30. "'Too much sparkle,' said no one ever."