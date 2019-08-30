30 Minnie Mouse Captions For Instagram When You're Rocking Your Ears & Sparkling

A true Disney fan knows that when you're visiting one of the parks, your outfit isn't complete without a pair of those infamous Mickey or Minnie Mouse ears. It's part of the unofficial Disneyland uniform. If you're in search of the perfect pair, you might want to opt for the traditional Minnie Mouse sparkly ears with her iconic red bow. For any selfie you snap in front of the castle and throughout the park, you'll need Minnie Mouse captions for Instagram so you're able to post instantly.

You know there isn't just one pair of ears to choose from either. Disney is constantly releasing new Minnie ears, and the possibilities are endless. I honestly feel like Ariel with my very own collection of whosits and whatsits of Minnie Mouse ears. There are seasonal ones like the candy corn Minnie ears for fall, colorful ones like the millennial pink sequined ears, and even super unique ones like the donut ears.

Going into one of the stores can be super dangerous if you're like me and feel the need to own every single pair. What I can say is that they're super ear-esistible. So for whatever pair you end up choosing, you'll want to keep around these 30 Minnie Mouse captions to post with all the vacay photos you end up taking.

1. "Some days call for extra sparkle."

2. "I'm simply ear-esistible."

3. "There's nothing Minnie about my love for Disney."

4. "You're never too old to wish upon a star and wear a pair of mouse ears."

5. "I'm a mouse, duh." — Mean Girls

6. "I didn't choose the ear life. The ear life chose me."

7. "Having the best ear ever."

8. "I wanna be where the Disney people are."

9. "I'll know he's the one, when he makes me laugh." — Minnie Mouse

10. "Minnie Mouse is my style icon."

11. "You be the Mickey, and I'll be your Minnie."

12. "Some days, you just want to wear a bow in your hair."

13. "Remember, you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine." — Disney

14. "Having the most sparkly day ever."

15. "We got ears, say cheers!" — Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

16. "Life is too short to wear boring clothes."

17. "I'm all ears."

18. "All you need is faith, trust, and pixie dust... plus a pair of Minnie ears."

19. "If I lived here, I’d be home already."

20. "I don't just like Disney... I love Disney."

21. "Smiling from Minnie ear to ear."

22. "'Too much glitter,' said no one ever."

23. "If it's got a bow on it, I'm sold!'

24. "Life is better at Disney."

25. "I followed my heart, and it led me to Disneyland."

26. "If wearing mouse ears is wrong, I don't want to be right."

27. "Life needs a few more polka dots."

28. "Put a bow on it."

29. "Some people were just born with Disney in their veins."

30. "You like my ears?"