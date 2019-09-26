7 Fun Restaurants At Disneyland That Are Perfect For A First Date

If you're a Disney lover, crushing on a fellow Disney fanatic means you instantly have something to bond over. Of course, you could always check out the latest movie for your first date, but if you both have passes to Disneyland, that just might be the way to go. After all, there are a bunch of fun restaurants at Disneyland that'll make for the most magical evening ever.

A dinner date gives you the opportunity to talk and get to know each other, while also enjoying some delicious food. Dinner at Disneyland takes things up a notch. You can talk about your favorite rides and the one Disney movie you'd stream on repeat. On top of that, Disneyland offers a variety of restaurant settings for whatever kind of date you're in the mood for.

There are fancier sit-down venues and places with characters. As a Disney foodie, I make it my mission to try out as many restaurants as possible at the parks, and I can tell you firsthand — you really can't go wrong with any of them. Though, if you're looking for a dinner with a lot of that special Disney magic, you might want to check out any of the below restaurants.

1. Lamplight Lounge At Pixar Pier Rachel Chapman Pixar Pier is the place for an adorable first date. You can play games on the boardwalk and try to win each other stuffed animals, then go for a ride on the Pixar Pal-A-Round Ferris wheel. When it comes time to eat, grab dinner at Lamplight Lounge — a Pixar-themed restaurant that's located at the beginning of the pier. I highly recommend ordering their lobster nachos to kick off the meal, and grabbing an Instagram-worthy cocktails (if you're 21 or up). After dinner, find a good spot to watch the World of Color show. That'll surely wrap up the evening in Disney style.

2. Splitsville In Downtown Disney If you don't have annual passes, Downtown Disney is a great place to have your first date without having to spend extra money on park tickets (if you don't plan on going on any rides). Splitsville combines dinner and bowling all in one. Grab a table and reserve a lane so you can enjoy a tasty burger before bowling the night away.

3. Journey To The Blue Bayou In New Orleans Square Rachel Chapman In my opinion, Blue Bayou is quite possibly the most magical restaurant in Disneyland. It's located right next to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in New Orleans Square, so you can watch the boats float by while you're eating. Even if you're having lunch in the middle of the day, the indoor restaurant makes you feel like you're eating dinner at night on the Louisiana bayou by lamplight. It's super romantic. Consider ordering the Monte Cristo sandwich, because it's a delicious must-have.

4. The Carnation Cafe On Main Street If you're too distracted by the castle, you might walk right by the Carnation Cafe on Main Street. However, you'd be missing out on a really tasty place to eat. Their Chicken-fried Chicken meal — which includes buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country gravy, and vegetables — is absolutely delicious. For a super cute experience, reserve a table here around 8 p.m. If you ask to sit outside, you may just get the best dinner show ever when the parade comes by.

5. Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen In Downtown Disney Rachel Chapman Another gem in Downtown Disney is Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen, which serves Louisiana-style cuisine. Not only is the food delicious, but they sometimes have a live jazz band playing that really sets the mood. Order some beignets to share for dessert, because there's no sweeter way to wrap up this Disney date.

6. Carthay Circle Restaurant In California Adventure Carthay Circle Restaurant in California Adventure has an old Hollywood feel you'll instantly fall in love with. This is a great place if you're looking for a cool lounge with great cocktails to enjoy together.