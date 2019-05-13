Calling all millennials: This article is for you. As a millennial myself, I know that sometimes you might feel a little misunderstood by other generations. You're exhausted because you always have to explain hashtags, texting lingo, and the beauty of millennial pink to your parents or older family members. They might come to you with questions like, "What's an influencer?" and maybe even comments like, "You can't have a career from your laptop. You have to get a real job." They want the best for you, and are simply curious about your life. They also just don't understand some of the things millennials can't live without that are essential to living your #bestlife.

Now, I do want to note that "living your #bestlife" looks different for everyone. Some of your BFFs who are also millennials may not consider eating avocado toast for breakfast or posting on Instagram to be extremely fulfilling. They might not have social media apps on their phone, or feel the need to send inspiring travel pics in your group chats. That's perfectly OK. I think one of the best parts of our generation is that everybody is kind of doing their own unique thing, and are grateful for it.

It genuinely makes me so happy and proud to be part of this generation because of that. I love saying that I'm a millennial and can't live without these 10 things. Can you agree? I sure hope so.

1. Cell Phones Giphy First things first: Many millennials love their cell phones. It's their main source of communication, and what keeps them constantly connected to the rest of the world. It's how they get their news, take pictures, and even apply to jobs. And TBH, you don't remember what it was like not to rely on texting and the emojis you love to use, especially when you're making plans with your BFFs.

2. Social Media Giphy Social media isn't for everyone. But for some millennials, it's #necessary. Some people in this generation have a full-time job via Instagram, and others use Twitter on the reg to stay up-to-date on politics, world issues, and the entertainment world. Other generations may roll their eyes at the idea of posting a pic of your waffles at brunch, or "friending" someone you know from work. But you know and understand why the apps on your phone are straight-up essential.

3. The Internet Giphy Next to cell phones and social media, the Internet has completely taken this generation by storm. It's the home to everything from meme culture and online shopping, to search engines like Google, that always have the answers to your most pressing or random questions. What would you do without the world wide web, huh? Honestly, it beats me. As a fellow millennial, I can tell you that I wouldn't be able to live without the Inernet. (I wouldn't even be able to share this article with you.) The thought is almost daunting.

4. Burrito Bowls Giphy If you're a millennial, then you know that, at any given moment, you're likely longing for a burrito bowl. Your tastebuds are constantly begging for rice, beans, mild salsa, cheese, and a scoop of guacamole. When the craving gets too real, you have to do something about it and text your besties, "Who wants to get Chipotle for dinner tonight?" They always respond with a thumbs up emoji, and you let out a sigh of relief. This masterpiece is arguably your favorite food and what you would eat for every single meal if you had to choose.

5. Streaming Services Giphy Nowadays, you really can't imagine watching your favorite television shows live. You still tune into The Bachelorette on Monday nights, or the final episodes of Game of Thrones when they're aired. But, you prefer to watch sitcoms and newly-released dramas on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon Prime. You like to be able to hit the "pause" button when you need a snack in the middle of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or rewind through Monica and Rachel's best moments in Friends. I don't blame you one bit.

6. Avocados Giphy Out of all the items on your weekly grocery list, avocados are at the top. Without them, you wouldn't be able to whip up your favorite breakfast — aka, avocado toast — or a bowl of homemade guacamole. You wouldn't have anything to top your salads and snacks with, either. (Can we not think about that?) Sure, sometimes they are a little bit expensive or not perfectly ripe. But you don't mind and happily pay the extra dollar or so. It's better than saying, "You have guac to be kidding me," later on.

7. Coffee Shops Giphy Truth be told, millennials aren't the only generation totally obsessed with coffee and the magical powers of caffeine. But, I would say that you wouldn't want to live without your go-to java spots. They're perfect for when you need to set up your laptop and get some freelance work done, and are longing for your usual caramel macchiato with a chocolate twist. In addition to coffee shops and carefully-crafted drinks, you tend to consider colorful or trendy mugs to be essential, too. In fact, you have an entire cabinet in your apartment dedicated to mugs you found at T.J.Maxx and had to buy. (Same.)

8. Influencers Giphy Bloggers, YouTubers, and the like always give you inspiration, advice, and the 411 on what products to shop. They teach you how to Instagram and use the best preset packs for a stunning feed, and talk to you about surviving the "real world," finding a good skincare routine, or traveling on a tight budget. Send them a huge "thank you," OK?

9. Succulents Giphy You have a special place in your heart for succulents. They're all over the window sills in your apartment, and on your Instagram feed, too. Someone could mention a cactus or a botanical garden, and you'd instantly feel something spark inside your soul. You're not quite sure why, or even how this love affair happened, but you know life would really succ without your plant friends. That's why, when you're watering them, you always say, "I'll never desert you."