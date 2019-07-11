10 Summer Date Night Ideas On A Budget That Are Flirty But Frugal

As soon as the weather warms up and the days get longer, you can start getting pretty darn creative coming up with summer date night ideas. when the weather gets nice there are so many different activities at your disposal, as well as events happening around town. Being on a tight budget doesn't mean you can't enjoy bae's company on a dreamy summer date. If you're trying to come up with a summer's worth of creative date ideas, consider researching what's happening locally or in neighboring towns or cities. Is there a giant sunflower field that's just a drive away? That would be perfect to roll up to at sunset, and you can plan the date for when the flowers are fully blooming. Is there a festival happening soon? Consider planning a day around attending and taking in the festivities with your partner.

If you'd love to get out of the heat, your movie theatre might have some nights when films are cheaper, or seeing a matinee could be friendlier to your budget, while providing some sweet, sweet time spent in air conditioning. Research your local museums and community spaces and find out about events and free exhibitions that would be perfect to stroll through while holding hands.

Summer is a fantastic time to date on a budget, so here are some super romantic date ideas that are also easy on your wallet.

Stargazing

The pros of stargazing are threefold: free, beautiful, and perfect do while laying on a blanket. It's the perfect activity for making out under the stars, under the guise of "stargazing." You can plan an evening picnic on a particularly warm day, so when the sun sets, you aren't too cold. Then you can watch as the stars peak out one by one. Prepare to feel like the starry-eyed emoji when looking at the sky, and your bae.

A Bonfire With Friends

Hosting friends around a bonfire this summer can be really fun and easy. If you have a backyard, this is can be a great way to spend time without spending too much money. You can ask everyone to BYOSI (bring your own s'mores ingredients)! It's a great excuse to snuggle up under a blanket next to your partner or crush while you laugh with friends into the night.

Rollerblading And Ice Cream

Beaches and boardwalks can both be super fun places to take dated. Instead of playing any of the super pricey games, you could pack roller skates or skateboards. Plan to get ice cream when you're worn out and hold hands, while walking into the sunset.

An Outdoor Movie

Summer usually means movies shown outdoors either in local parks, on rooftops, or at your local drive-in. Check your local park's programming to see if they are showing movies outside this summer. This is a great date idea because it's usually free! Camp out with a blanket and some great snacks.

Local Seasonal Festival

Summer can be full of random festivals and fairs, if you know where to look. Some of these can get kind of pricey, but others can be fully free or have frugal aspects to them! Fairs can be great if you're feeling bored by your usual haunts and want to try something different together.

Museum Exhibit

Another excuse to be in an air conditioned room, check out an innovative, preferably free exhibit at your local museum. You can also check what's going on at your local college campus! For example, my university had a planetarium that held regularly scheduled, free shows for the public. A planetarium can be a fantastic date idea, a reason to escape the heat, and an opportunity to learn something together.

Dollar Oysters And Other Happy hour Deals

OK, hear me out on this one. Nothing feels fancier to me than a $1 oyster happy hour. If you really crave the experience of going to a restaurant for a date, consider heading to a happy hour with some delicious, affordable eats. I love oysters for summer because they're light and fresh, as opposed to downing a hot meal. Afterward, you can head out on a walk around your local park or botanical garden.

Camping

Camping is great if you want to experience some one-on-one time with your partner, but it will also require you to work together. Camping requires cooperation when doing things like navigating the woods, pitching your tent, and starting your fire.

Watch The Sunset

Sunsets happen every night and they're free AF. Consider driving to a spot in your town or city that has a really great view of the sunset. You can pack snacks and feel like teens at the movies as you sit on the roof or the hood of your car and watch the sky's colors fade until the stars come out.