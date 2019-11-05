10 Quotes About Everlasting Love That Are SO Inspirational

Does eternal love exist? It’s one of the persisting questions pertaining to matters of the heart, and one that philosophers and poets alike have been pondering for centuries. Our culture has an undeniable obsession with the very notion that love lasts forever — just look at all the "happily ever afters" in countless films and novels. There are even numerous quotes about everlasting love if you need further reassurance that it exists.

It’s OK to admit that you’ve seen The Notebook 15 times. It’s also totally fine to acknowledge that you watch it because it reinforces your belief in eternal love, a type of love that conquers all (even class differences, family disapproval, and Alzheimers). And while skeptics may scoff at that kind of love existing outside of fictional stories, scientists' findings suggest it can. In fact, a 2011 study conducted at Stony Brook University in New York revealed that some couples who have been together long-term experience just as much passion as those who are still in the early “honeymoon phase.” The researchers studied participants’ brain scans while showing them photographs of their partners, and what they found is that one in 10 of the couples who had spent 20 years together exhibited the same chemical reaction as people typically do in the beginning phase of a budding relationship. Clearly, eternal love is not merely for fairytales.

Still not convinced? Whether or not you’re a full believer, these quotes are sure to bring out your inner romantic.

Bryce Courtney Shutterstock "Love is energy: it can neither be created nor destroyed. It just is and always will be, giving meaning to life and direction to goodness... love will never die."

Sherrilyn Kenyon “The only way to have eternal love is to never let your heart forget what it's like to live without it.”

William Shakespeare “Time is very slow for those who wait. Very fast for those who are scared. Very long for those who lament. Very short for those who celebrate. But for those who love, time is eternal.”

E. M. Foster “It isn't possible to love and to part. You will wish that it was. You can transmute love, ignore it, muddle it, but you can never pull it out of you. I know by experience that the poets are right: Love is eternal.”

Honore de Balzac Shutterstock "True love is eternal, infinite, and always like itself. It is equal and pure, without violent demonstrations; it is seen with white hairs and is always young in the heart."

K.J. Kilton “They say love is eternal. They say love is enduring. It always protects, always trust, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

Vincent van Gogh "Love is something eternal; the aspect may change, but not the essence."

Kamila “Love is like an eternal flame — once it is lit, it will continue to burn for all time.”

Julia Roberts “I believe that two people are connected at the heart, and it doesn't matter what you do, or who you are, or where you live; there are no boundaries or barriers if two people are destined to be together.”