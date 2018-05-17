Mine? We're celebrating 10 years next week and we are more in love than ever. He texts me almost every day asking when I can hurry up and get home and I find myself driving faster than I should to get to home to him.

I cannot imagine missing out on life with my husband.

—Ckrapp

Here's to hoping we all find our own inspiration love stories!

