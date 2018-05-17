11 Real Love Stories That Will Make You Believe In Love Again
If I'm being totally honest, of all of the many relationships I've seen throughout my life, there's only one that I would say made me truly believe in love. Yes, I know plenty of couples who pleasantly tolerate each other even after many years together. But real love stories that endure the test of time are few and far between. If that sad truth has you feeling hopeless about the whole love thing, take a look at these amazing stories from the ladies of Reddit AskWomen and remember that real, true, deep love is actually out there (even if that seems hard to believe at times).
He wrote her daily letters while he was away at war.
My great grandparents. They were married for 65+ years. When he was in Japan during WWII, he wrote her a letter every single day that he could. There were boxes and boxes of them in their apartment after he passed. She passed away first, and I remember him sitting by her bedside, holding her hand and telling her it was okay to go, because no matter where she went, he’d find her again.
He lived for several more years and died from complications from pneumonia. In the hospital he was mostly delirious, but his last words were “I’m going home to see [great grandmother] again.”
He still feels like they're on their honeymoon, even 30 years later.
My father told us that he doesn't believe the honeymoon ever has to end. Its been thirty years of marriage for him and my mom.
They fell in love despite the language barrier.
My exes parents. He was from Poland, she was from the DR and they had both moved to the US. He was the super of her apartment building in NYC. Something in her apartment broke and he came to fix it. Neither of them spoke english. She had a young child and was recently divorced from an alcholic. She told me she had no idea what he said on their first few dates but she would smile and laugh anyway because she was with smitten with him. Every day he comes home from work and says “Hello my goregous wife!” They are absolutely adorable and amazing parents to their kids.
As far as he was concerned, it was always her.
Can't speak for the distant future but a guy I knew in high school was perpetually single, not because he couldn't have gotten a girlfriend (he was very attractive) but because he had his sights set on this one particular girl for about two years before she caught on and asked him out. This was 2011ish.
Fast forward to now and they are one of the most beautiful and strong couples I've had the privilege of knowing. After dating 7 years, they got married last fall and just had a baby girl.
Everyone knew there was something special between them from the start. They just make it look so easy.
She moved across the globe for him.
My friend who is Australian was taking a gap year in Europe with some friends and met a guy (American) who was doing the same.
The hung out for two weeks. Went their separate ways, US and AUS. Couldn't forget about each other. After a year of Skype love, she moved to the US.
They were together for 4 years. Got married in Hawaii this past year since it was half way for both families.
One meet cute on the street turned into a lifetime of love.
My best friends parents. They met on the street and basically immediately fell in love. They’ve been married for 19 years now, with an amazing daughter who is my rock and forever will be. They’re just all round amazing people who love weird stuff. I love them so much, they’re like a second family to me
They were prom queen and king and now they have their own family.
Honestly, a very, very cliche couple I went to school with. She was a cheerleader, he was a football player, they were prom queen and king, together since middle school. They got married just out of high school and are still together. They struggled to conceive for years before finally being successful a few years ago. They are some of the most genuine and honestly just overall best people I know, and I think they will be together until they are the adorable little old couple that everyone loves.
They still date each other like they're teenagers.
My parents. Married 40 years and still hold hands, still go on dates, still look out for each other, still have their little inside jokes they've had for decades. A few years ago, when I was living with them for awhile, I was on my way home and they were leaving for something, and we passed each other on the street. My dad was driving his truck and my mom was sitting in the middle of the bucket seat beside him like a teenager. I thought it was the cutest thing.
He fell in love with her poetry.
Friend got bit by a snake in college, nearly died, as the ambulance was coming she called her roommate and told her the password to her computer and where to find a poetry book she had written that she wanted published if she died. Friend was in a coma for a few days, her college friends sat by her in the room and took turns reading her poetry aloud to each other. There was a male medical student in the hospital who was running tests/working/medically helping her and was in the room a lot, he fell in love with her through her poetry and after she woke they talked all the time, fell for each other, when she got better he asked her out. That was 5 years ago, they’re married now with quadruplets on the way, and the last time I was at their house I saw a painting he had started of her. She also recently published a different poetry book, one full of love poems of him. It just hits some people really hard I guess
He paints her nails for her even when they're running late.
My aunt and uncle, after 30 years of marriage, fall in love more and more every day, still have lots of sex in their older age too. Also my uncle is patient as all hell with my aunt who can be a bit much at times. One time they were on their way out of the house for a really important event and my aunt sat on the couch and started painting her nails. My uncle cried “what are you doing!!! We need to go!!!” And she said “I need to do my nails, I’m going to meet a lot of people.” He then got down on his knees in front of her and painted her nails, carefully and precisely, for her.
After 10 years, she still finds herself driving quickly to get home to him.
Mine? We're celebrating 10 years next week and we are more in love than ever. He texts me almost every day asking when I can hurry up and get home and I find myself driving faster than I should to get to home to him.
I cannot imagine missing out on life with my husband.
Here's to hoping we all find our own inspiration love stories!
