10 Plant Hacks On TikTok That Deserve A Green Thumbs Up

Growing your own indoor magical forest isn't always easy. As a proud plant parent, you want to make sure you're taking the best care of your little green friends. When talking to your cacti and singing to your aloe are no longer cutting it, try these plant hacks on TikTok to help your plants thrive.

As the seasons change, your plants' care may, too. Fret not, because TikTok is here with all the plant hacks you need to ensure all your green babies stay healthy. From tips on propagating, to making seeds sprout faster, to crucial watering advice, there are so many great plant hacks on TikTok to help you avoid any problems in your garden.

When your buds begin to sprout and your snake plant starts grazing the ceiling, you'll want to film your greenhouse to show off your flora-shing shrubs on TikTok.

1. This TikTok Hack Is Just Vine TikTok Want to know how to grow a super long vine to wrap around parts of your home? This TikTok plant hack will give your home serious jungle vibes, starting by planting a sweet potato in a glass of water. Soon enough, you'll see vines starting to sprout from the top, meaning you can place your glass near the area of your home you want the vines to grow around.

2. This Winter Care Routine Will Keep Your Plants Healthy Year-Round In the winter, you might notice a change in the health of your plants. To keep your green babies healthy all year, follow these winter plant tips. According to this TikToker, you'll want to keep an eye on over-watering. You may also need to shift your plants around if they are indoors to avoid being too close to heaters, windows, and doorways that offer a chilly breeze.

3. This Hack Reuses Cartons You Have At Home To Propagate The next time you pick up some leafy greens at the grocery store, save the plastic carton they come in for this propagation TikTok hack. Simply wash off your carton until all the stickers are off, place your dried sphagnum moss inside, and add a dash of water. Then, place the cuttings you'd like to root into the moss. Put them in the sunshine and watch them grow.

4. This Watering Trick Will Feed Your Plants The Right Amount Every Time To avoid overwatering or under-watering, try this TikTok plant hack. Rather than pouring water into your plants, place your pots onto a plate full of water. Your little buds will soak water from the bottom up.

5. This Succulent Hack Is A Plant Saver According to this TikToker, a terra cotta pot with a drainage hole is a great choice for your succulents. They're super affordable, too. It's also important to use the right soil when planting.

6. This Tea Bag Hack Will Sprout Any Seeds TikTok After you finish your next cup of tea, don't throw out the bag. Instead, let your tea bag be a new home for your seeds. This TikTok plant hack shows you how to cut the tea bag open, place your seed of choice inside, seal it with a Ziploc, and watch your babies sprout. It's a tea-riffic process.

7. This Anti-Pest Hack Uses Orange Peels Pests are an annoying part of being a plant parent. Luckily, you can get rid of them without any harmful pesticides, thanks to this handy TikTok hack. Keep your orange peels and place them in your plater to get rid of bugs. They make a citrusy treat for your plants and a budget-friendly way to keep unwanted critters out.

8. This Air Plant Hack Will Leave Your Plants Hydrated And Happy In order to water your air plants just the right amount, follow this TikTok plant hack. All you need is a jar of water to place your air plants in. Then, place them upside down so they can soak up all the water they need.

9. This Plant Hack Can Bring Your Plant Back To Life Every now and then, a plant starts to fail. This TikTok pathos video is here to help bring your plant back to life. Simply cut off the dead leaves, deep clean the pot, get rid of the dead roots, and clean the fresh roots with water and peroxide.