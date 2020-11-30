Step aside, traditional Christmas trees, because there's a new festive option that has everyone talking. Succulent Christmas trees on Etsy are the most adorable way to spread holiday cheer at home and on your Insta feed. These handmade trees make the perfect decor for your bedroom, and can even be used as a centerpiece for your Christmas dinner table. If you don't have the space for a full-sized Christmas tree, these succulent trees are sure to be the main focal point in your living decor. All you have to do is pick which one you want to join your fam.

There are both live and faux succulent options, depending on your green thumb. If you're truly terrible at keeping up with your plants at home, go with a paper succulent option that will last you for years and years. If you consider yourself a plant parent, you'll love adding something festive to your collection.

The best part about succulents is that they really do require very little maintenance, so it's also a stress-free gift idea for your besties or family members who love to turn their homes into a winter wonderland this time of year. Along with being great gifts, a succulent Christmas tree is totally Insta-worthy. It's suc-cute, after all, so be sure to take tons of pictures to post when you have everything set up.

1. This Faux Succulent Tree Wood Look Great In Your Home Sola Wood Flower Tree $40 $36 | Etsy See on Etsy Made from sola wood, this succulent Christmas tree is completely faux. That means it can stay in your family for years and years without you having to worry about how much water to give it. Each succulent flower is handcrafted and painted as well, so you truly are getting a one-of-a-kind tree.

2. This Succulent Tree Planter Has Major Cottagecore Vibes Succulent Christmas Tree $53 $48 | Etsy See on Etsy If your holiday plans include wearing cozy cardigans and drinking hot toddies by the fireplace, you might want to get this rustic chic succulent tree. It has those cottagecore vibes with its wooden planter that you can get in either a bright white or dark stain color. Each planter is filled with six to eight live succulents that come with instructions on how to care for it if you're a new plant parent.

3. This Succulent Tree Is Already Dressed To Impress Succulent Christmas Tree $190 $161 | Etsy See on Etsy No need to decorate this succulent tree. It can come ready for holidays, complete with a star and ornaments. However, if you prefer to decorate your own tree with your own decor, that's an option as well for $153. You might even want to get some miniature tinsel garland ($20, Etsy) to wrap around your tree to make it sparkle.

4. This Succulent Tree Kit Will Light Up Your Holidays Succulent Christmas Holiday Tree $95 | Etsy See on Etsy Get yourself a pre-lit succulent tree that will make your holidays merry and bright. Not only does this option come with cute lights and a bow, but it's also a DIY kit so you can get your craft on at home. Instead of decorating your traditional Christmas tree, you can put together a succulent one while sipping hot chocolate and watching your fave holiday movies. Also, if you already have pixie lights at home, save some money by getting the no decorations option for $89.

5. This Paper Succulent Tree Is A Great Gift Idea Paper Succulents $48 | Etsy See on Etsy Another faux succulent option is this one made from paper. It's made with pastel blue, sea foam green, off-white, and tan paper, so it has more colors than some of the other live succulent trees you might find. Since it also requires no maintenance at all, it's a great gift idea to send to your friends or family members. They can use it as a cute display on their dining room table or dresser in their bedroom.

6. This Wood Succulent Tree Is Super Vibrant Succulent Tree with Wood Flowers $98 | Etsy See on Etsy Get that perfect combo of red and green with this vibrant succulent tree. It's made from sola wood and it's colorful AF, but in a very natural way. You also have the option to go big with a 20.5-inch tree for $275, but the smaller option is budget-friendly and can fit just about anywhere in your home.