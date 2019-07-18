10 Photos Of Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams That Will Bless Your Screen & Heart
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are engaged! The Bachelorette star met his perfect match in Modern Family's Hyland and may be starting their own modern family someday (I can't really say I hope they'll be starting their own tropical island where many men compete for one woman, although that'd be fun too). This couple is adorable, and I personally love looking at photos of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. While life is neither a reality TV show nor a sitcom, their love just might be a fairytale. If your heart also warms seeing these two lovebirds connect, you're in for a treat — I picked out a few of my fave pics of them for you.
This amazing pair has traveled the world together and they have a lifetime of that to look forward to. According to Marie Claire, the two confirmed their relationship in November 2017 and announced their engagement on July 17. Wells proposed to her by dropping to his knees on a beautiful beach while she's drinking a glass of wine. That's an engagement so perfect, who even cares about the wedding? But seriously — how will their nuptials compete? I'm sure this beautiful duo will figure it out, though, and until then, all of their fans can do is keep following along!
Read on to find 10 amazing photos of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams!
1. Black Is Back
What a chic lobster she's sporting! And he looks hydrated with that water. They've added their own fun vibe to black-on-black, and I'm here for it.
2. Yin And Yang
Love the casual jacket, and the black-white combo! They look like a cookie. I hope they planned this. Actually, I hope they didn't but are just on the same page about everything.
3. All The Better To See You With
Those glasses! An absolute triumph. They both look amazing here, and I think they'd qualify as a Sky Kids remake duo. The high ponytail completes the look.
4. A Loving Embrace
There's no wrong time to give your partner a huge hug and a big kiss. I can't tell if she's holding a bouquet or has a corsage, and honestly, I don't care — this pic is fabulous either way.
5. Green On Green And Gorgeous
I want a towel made out of her dress and I mean that as a huge compliment. She's a shimmery goddess, and he looks smart and glowing too. HBO is lucky to have them!
6. Lost In Each Other's Eyes
The cameras are over here! Look alive — oh, wait, actually, this picture is perfect even without any camera-contact. Also, who did her eye makeup? Can I hire you?
7. Cozy Does It
8. Ready For Beach
9. Sun Babes
10. Red Magic
That fire in the background isn't the only thing heating up! I love their summery take on a holiday look, and her earrings are to die for.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are very much in love and they have the pics to show it. This couple is truly adorable and I stan their engagement pretty hard. I expect them to continue traveling the world photographing each other, and I intend to follow along. I can't wait for the wedding and if you're as big a fan as I am, I know you'll be hitting up their Instagrams to see those shots, too!