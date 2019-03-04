It takes an incredibly special person to fill the best friend role, and you're forever grateful to have yours. Of course, there are the obvious things she does for you, like going to brunch on the weekend and keeping all of your secrets stored safe, but there are also more than a few underrated, little things your best friend does that make your life complete. These are the things you might not even notice at first glance, but the minute someone says something, it all becomes so clear.

Friends may come and go, but a true best friend is in it for the long haul. You may have a bunch of close friends you love spending time with, but you know a best friend feels more like family to you. Sometimes you even wonder how you got to be so lucky with a BFF like yours, but you know the feeling is mutual.

These 10 things that your bestie does for you, you'd do in a heartbeat for her as well. They are the things you would never ask her to do — she just does them automatically. So, now is the perfect time to post that cute AF selfie of the two of you on the 'Gram, and pair it with a caption about how thankful you are.

1 She Responds To Any Random Text You Send santypan/Shutterstock You and your bestie have a text chain that's constantly going off. You send each other funny memes, Gifs, and links to videos you see on Facebook. There are even times when you just send her random observations that merit no real response — but she will, because she's the best.

2 She Listens To Your Rants MAD.vertise/Shutterstock A best friend keeps you in check by letting you to vent to her whenever you have a bad day. Your best friend might not know exactly what you're talking about at first, but she'll listen to your story from start to finish. She'll even offer up the best ways to deal with everything you're going through like a pro.

3 She Knows And Has Seen Your Favorite Movie Solis Images/Shutterstock You know all of your best friend's favorite things, from TV shows, to musical artists, to movies. That means she knows your favorite movie as well. Even though it might not be her cup of tea, she's down to watch it whenever you want.

4 She Laughs At Your Jokes, No Matter How Cheesy They Are Trum Ronnarong/Shutterstock As BFFs, you share a similar sense of humor. You have a ton of inside jokes together, and can laugh at pretty much anything. However, there are times when you will tell an extremely corny joke. Luckily, you have your best friend who will laugh anyway. Then, she'll tell you it was pretty terrible, and you'll laugh even more.

5 She Goes Out Of Her Way To Make You Feel Comfortable Dean Drobot/Shutterstock You know you've found your best friend forever when you feel absolutely comfortable whenever she's around. She goes out of her way to make sure you feel at ease. This makes it so much easier for you to reveal your secrets and open up about literally everything, because you know you can trust her with your life.

6 She Asks About Your Day, Because She Genuinely Wants To Know How It Went Lordn/Shutterstock I love it when I receive a text out of the blue from my best friend just asking how my day went. Not only does it make me feel loved, but I know she truly does care. Any time I get a text from my friend, just because, my day gets a major upgrade.

7 She's Honest With You, No Matter What GaudiLab/Shutterstock One of the key factors that turns a friendship into BFF status is complete honesty. You can tell your best friend anything, and she will do the same for you. You know that no matter what, your best friend will be completely honest and say what you need to hear, not just what you want to hear.

8 She Encourages You To Do Big Things Kyryk Ivan/Shutterstock Your best friend wears many hats, and one of them is top cheer captain, just for you. She's constantly encouraging you to do great things like aim for that job promotion, or ask your crush out on a date.

9 She Texts To Hang Out On The Regular Samuel Borges Photography/Shutterstock A text may seem simple, but it can mean a whole lot to you. Whenever I get a text from my BFF asking to hang out, it's the greatest feeling in the world. Obviously, we hang out almost every single day, but just knowing that I'm not the only one who has to do the asking makes me feel so loved.