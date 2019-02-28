18 Cute Texts To Send Your Best Friend Right Now, Just Because

Let's face it: Your phone is constantly popping with text notification after text notification from your best friend. You're BFFs, after all, so you keep in touch by sending each other messages when you remember an inside joke or see something that reminds you of them. There's not a day that goes by when you're not communicating somehow through Snapchats back and forth, or tagging each other in Instagram foodie pics. You've exhausted your go-to Gifs, and are in need of some cute texts to send your best friend, just because.

Sometimes, you just want to get sappy. You feel like sending a nice note to your bestie to simply communicate, "Hey, I'm really glad we're friends." I can't tell you how nice it feels to receive a text from my best friend in Florida on a random Tuesday. It always makes me feel one million times more loved, so why not do the same for your bestie? It's fun to send a nod to some joke you have between you two, but if you're looking for something a little bit sweeter, here are 18 texts that will instantly make her smile.

To Let Her Know You're Thinking Of Her

1. "Just wanted to say hello, and I love you."

2. "Just saw your Instagram selfie, and was reminded that my BFF is a model."

3. "TBT to brunch last weekend."

4. "Ugh, this meeting at work is so boring. Wish you were here."

5. "Was just thinking about you, so I guess it was the universe telling me to send you this text hoping you have a great day."

6. "Sometimes, I wonder if I should buy a lottery ticket, because I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have a friend like you."

To Make Her Laugh Out Loud

7. "Not to sound totally cheesy, but you're a gouda best friend"

8. "Words cannot espresso how much you bean to me. Wanna get Starbucks later?"

9. "Don't forget that 'F' is friends who do stuff together. 'U' is for you and me. 'N' is for anywhere and anytime at all down here in the deep blue sea." — (Inspired by SpongeBob Squarepants' "F.U.N. Song")

10. "I value our friend-chip, because you guac my world."

11. "If you magically turned into ice cream, I promise I wouldn't eat you. You know that's big, because you know how much I love ice cream."

12. "Thank you for being my best friend, and also watch out for that pole in front of you."

To Make Her Day Better

13. "Just a reminder that you're the Cristina to my Meredith — aka, my person."

14. "Sending you a virtual hug. I hope you can feel it."

15. "You're my hero, and I'm so lucky to call you my BFF."

16. "I know other people claim to have best friends, but you truly are the best."

17. "Hope you're having the best day ever, and if not, let's get margs later and vent."

18. "Hoping you have a truly kick*ss day today, because you deserve it.