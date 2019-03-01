21 Funny Texts To Send Your Best Friend Right Now That'll Make Their Whole Day

As someone who is glued to their phone, you love it when you get a text out of the blue. If that text just so happens to be something funny from your best friend, even better. The way they can easily put a smile on your face, you want to do the same for them. Coming up with something that will actually make your BFF laugh out loud can be hard. Luckily, there are plenty of funny texts to send your best friend that are truly LOL-worthy.

You might remember an inside joke or something you saw at brunch on Sunday that made you laugh until you cried, so you could always send them a reminder text of that. If you're looking for something new, it can be difficult coming up with just the right pun or hilarious quote on the spot. That's why these 21 funny things to text your friends that you can copy and paste are so helpful. All you need to do is find the one that makes you giggle the most, and send that to your bestie. Since you share the same sense of humor, you’ll know they will love it just as much as you do. There’s no other reason needed for sending the text other than the fact that they're your favorite person and you want them to have a good day.

For The Friend Who Loves A Good Pun

"Don't forget that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Also, I like that you're my BFF a waffle lot."

"I'm in kind of a pickle, because my best friend is not around and you're kind of a big dill to me."

"Doughnut forget we're hanging out later, and we should get doughnuts."

"I love you a latte. Even more than my morning cup of a coffee, so you know it's serious."

"We're best fries forever, and everyone loves fries."

"Let's be like monkeys and hang later, OK?"

“You’re nacho average friend, because you guac my world.”

For The Friend Who Loves TV Besties

"You beautiful tropical fish." — Parks and Recreation

"To my frond to the ond." — Broad City

"They don't know that we know that they know." — Friends

"We need to remember what’s most important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third." — Parks and Recreation

"You're a warrior, and your warrior name is... Beyoncé Pad Thai." — The Mindy Project

“You are my person.” — Grey’s Anatomy

“You’re my family. What is you, is me. There’s nothing that you could ever say to make me let go.” — Gossip Girl

For When You Just Want Them To Have The Best Day Ever

"Have the best day ever, and if someone tries to ruin it for you, send me their name and I will yell at them."

"Saw your Instagram post, and just wanted to let you know I'm telling everyone from now on that my best friend is a model superstar."

"Hakuna Moscato: It means no worries... and let's get drinks later."

"Here's a random text that you can use as an excuse to bail on someone who is boring to talk to today."

"Hope your day's as wonderful as the milkshakes that we should get next time we hang out."

"Just wanted to let you know that you're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of ever."

“As your BFF, I just want to let you know you look amazing today... and every day.”