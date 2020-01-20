Seriously, is there anything more satisfying than watching the tension built between two characters who are clearly meant for each other — and then finally witnessing the sparks fly as they share their first kiss? I think not. It's the moment where these characters take a risk, their true chemistry is tested, and they take their connection to a completely new level. Many of the most iconic first kiss movie scenes are the ones that you relate to. They're a little bit awkward or hesitant, and that's what makes them charming. But very often, it's those over-the-top (perhaps unrealistic) silver screen smooches that make an impression. Maybe you even fantasize about living them out yourself (#NoJudgementZone).

These memorable movie kisses can range so much in context, tone, and style. Sometimes, it's a slow, sweet single liplock that sticks in your mind (see: P.S. I Love You). Or, it could be a lengthy makeout sesh oozing with passion that takes your breath away (case in point: The Notebook). Regardless, there's something about that first kiss that makes your heart go pitter-patter.

Your real-life smooches may not always measure up to what you see in the movies. But that doesn't mean you can't live vicariously through these characters' romantic experiences. Whether it's between two characters who initially hated each other, a couple of unlikely lovers, or longtime best friends — these on-screen kisses are sure to leave you swooning.

"Twilight" Movieclips on YouTube There's something strange yet sweet about Edward and Bella's first kiss. IDK, maybe it's because he's a vampire who's just snuck into her bedroom through her window, or maybe it's because he just admitted he likes watching her while she's asleep. (Creepy or cute? You decide.) Regardless, after telling Bella not to move, Edward moves in at such a slow pace that when his lips finally make contact with hers, it's supremely satisfying to watch them give into their shared lust. That first kiss may start off soft and short, but it quickly grows into an intense makeout — that is, until Edward leaps off of her bed in an effort to exercise self-restraint.

"Titanic" TitanicPassion on YouTube It's literally impossible to talk about first kiss scenes without giving a nod to Jack and Rose's iconic moment at the bow of the R.M.S. Titanic. A sweeping instrumental version of "My Heart Will Go On" plays while Jack guides her onto the rail, and when Rose opens her eyes, she famously proclaims "I'm flying!" After Jack sings softly into Rose's ear, they share a legendary liplock with a breathtaking sunset in the background. So yeah, it's safe to say you'll be speechless after this particular scene.

"The Princess Diaries" Lena Ferreira on YouTube Mia and Michael's first kiss at the ball is the stuff of fairytales, fam. When they finally take their relationship out of the friend zone — clad in elegant attire with a fountain bubbling softly nearby, no less — Mia explains that he's "The One" because he "saw her when she was invisible." How precious is that? Best of all, Mia finally gets that foot pop she's been hoping for — and it just happens naturally, without any effort on her part.

"Spider-Man" Movieclips on YouTube After Spider-Man heroically rescues Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) from a gang of thugs, she rewards him with a kiss — but not just any kiss. Their liplock happens in the rain, while he's hanging upside-down, after she's peeled back just enough of his mask to lay one on him. It's a win-win for Spidey, because he's able to enjoying a smooch with his childhood crush while still keeping his true identity (Peter Parker) under wraps.

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" Movieclips on YouTube After years of denying their true feelings, Ron and Hermione share a much-anticipated first kiss after being chased by a giant water monster from the Chamber of Secrets. While the situation may seem unlikely for a romantic moment, it actually makes sense when you think about it — they've just narrowly escaped a dangerous situation together and effectively destroyed a Horcrux together. Did I mention that post-smooch giggle? It doesn't get any cuter than that, folks.

"50 Shades Of Grey" Movieclips on YouTube Before Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey were using whips and chains (among other accessories in his sex dungeon), they shared an unexpected first kiss in an elevator that set the tone for just how intense their affair would get. In the scene before their smooch, Christian tells Anastasia that he's not going to touch her until he has her "written consent." Understandably, Anastasia is super confused. But minutes later, he says "F*ck the paperwork," grabs her, and pins her against the elevator wall for a steamy makeout. Is it getting hot in here, or is it just me?

"Never Been Kissed" Movieclips on YouTube There's a good reason why Josie and Sam's first smooch is so memorable — as the title of this flick suggests, she's never been kissed before, making it quite a meaningful moment. The fact that he plants one on her on a baseball field in front of the entire high school student body makes it even more magical.

"Love Actually" Horoui on YouTube It reportedly took 12 takes to nail that first kiss between David (the newly elected prime minister) and Natalie (a former household staff member)t. But it was well worth the effort to get it right. Because when David finally hunts Natalie down after going door to door to find her, and declares his feelings for her at a school nativity play, their liplock has been a long time coming. When the curtain unexpectedly comes up and the whole audience witnesses their romantic moment, they smile and take a bow.

"The Kissing Booth" Netflix on YouTube Fam, there is literally fireworks happening all around them when Elle and Noah finally kiss in front of an audience of their peers. Need I say more? Elle may be left a little bit confused by the whole ordeal — after all, her best friend is Noah's younger brother, Lee, and they have a rule about not dating each other's relatives. Still, that single kiss changes the course of her life forever — in a good way.