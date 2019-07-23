On one of my first nights at college, all of the kids in my dorm snuggled into someone's room to eat snacks, listen to Natasha Bedingfield, and swap stories about first kisses. Though classes hadn't started yet, everyone was feeling pretty nervous about beginning their undergraduate careers. Sitting between bunk beds, everyone told their first kiss story, and ultimately, everyone felt totally better after.

Sharing stories brings people together, from awkward first kisses to sweet smooches in the sunset. Say what you will about kissing, but there's something special about locking lips for the first time. Whether you had your first kiss in middle school while playing spin the bottle at a Halloween party or you and your boo first smooched in college on the front lawn, your first kiss happened exactly how and when it was supposed to. If work or school has got you down or you're in a total dating slump (@me and all my friends), hearing a few cute stories about first kisses may be everything you need to get some pep back in your step.

Elite Daily asked 10 people to share their first kiss story, and what they said is so totally cute, it'll sweeten your day.

Shutterstock

1. A Smooch At The School Dance I had promised myself that I was going to wait until my braces were off before I kissed anyone. But in, like, tenth grade, we had a school dance and I'd been sort of dating this kid from another school. I invited him to the dance and we danced. During the slow dance he wanted to make out, so we did. It was really cute. I think we both giggled a lot. — Ryan, 27

2. A Kiss In the Mountains I went out into the country with a friend from college. We went on a long hike and then laid on a mattress and enjoyed the view. Neither of us had kissed anyone before. Then we made out for five hours. Great memories! — ravenclawhouseelf

3. A Yuletide Kiss My first kiss was at a neighborhood Christmas party. I was in middle school and one of my neighbors was super cute. We were both at the party and at one point we realized he was under the mistletoe and he gave me a really sweet little kiss. It was honestly cute. — C.C., 24

4. A Party Peck I had had the biggest crush on this guy for months. One day, a friend of mine got invited to a party we knew the guy would be at, so we got all dressed up and went. We ended up talking for a while and then we went outside and I pushed him against his car and just kissed it. I don't know what came over me, I had never kissed anyone before, but I was like, I got to do this. We dated for like two years after that. — Lucy, 26

5. Kissing In The Trees My first kiss was with my middle school boyfriend. We used to sit in this big tree near the library and just, like, hang out for hours. One day, we were there and I think I asked him to kiss me and he did. — Staci, 27

6. A Goodbye Kiss I was parting ways with this girl at the subway. She was talking and I was turning my neck to see if the train was coming and not really paying attention to her because I wanted to time my kiss right so I could get onto the train right after. So, it comes into the station and she surprises me by hugging me first and when we pulled away, I asked if I could kiss her on the cheek. She replies with, 'I mean, you can kiss me on the lips.' — hecticit

7. A Shy Smooch Mine was with a family friend I'd known most of my life. I was already having crushes on girls (was probably about, IDK, 11 by this time), but was very private about it. I am a super introverted, antisocial lady, so I had a walkman and was sitting in the back laundry room, and she wanted to hang out with me so we sat and listened to music and talked. Then, after a few minutes, it just sort of got quiet. Out of nowhere, she just sort of kissed me, and I found myself kissing her back. A few years later, when we were about 17, we actually started seeing one another again, really hit it off, started dating and both lost our virginities to one another. We only dated for maybe a year, but we're still great friends. — LunchboxRadio

8. This Intentionally Cheesy Smooch We were lying in bed together and during a lull in the conversation, she asked what I was thinking about. I said, 'Kissing you,' except I was really shy and not at all smooth, so I got the giggles. Because who says something so cheesy? But then she turned me over and kissed me hard and I never looked back. We've been together for, like, two years or so now and we still do this kind of thing. LOL. — KREPharmD

9. This Nickelback-Fueled Peck My first kiss was with my current girlfriend. We met on Tinder and met in person on New Year's Eve of 2014. We spent the day getting coffee, shopping at the mall, seeing a movie, and having dinner. It was perfect, even though I was super nervous all day. She had to leave early the next morning to drive to see her dad, so we cut the night early. We were in my car after dinner before she had to go, and I asked if I could kiss her, and as we leaned in, we both realized Nickelback was playing on the radio. My girlfriend shut the radio off so fast and we just laughed about it. Anytime Nickelback is on the radio now, we crack up remembering our first kiss. — ijustneedanacctplz