Rain can really put a damper on your outdoor plans, but just because the forecast calls for showers, that doesn't mean you have to cancel all the fun. When it's dark and stormy outside, put on your favorite sweater, wrap yourself up in a fuzzy blanket, and plan some cozy things to do inside on a rainy day with your roomies. Even though you probably have episodes of The Office you could rewatch, it's time to trade in your go-to Netflix-and-chill plans and dare to do something a little different.

Plan an afternoon iced tea cocktail party in the living room with your housemates or a dance party with a cool playlist. Be crafty with some fall DIY projects or embrace the chill with a true napping oasis using every blanket and pillow in your apartment. With so many cozy things ideas to work with, the possibilities for a fun time in are endless. If you're looking for inspo, try any of these 10 ideas for a rainy day inside. Remember the key is comfort, so do whatever warms your heart the most. You never know, you may just find your new favorite thing to do at home even on the sunniest of days.

1. Go Glamping In Your Living Room With S'mores mihailomilovanovic/E+/Getty Images Instead of camping out in your backyard, you can set up a whimsical tent in the living room. With some white fairy lights and plenty of candles, you can truly create the coolest and most Instagram-worthy campground you've ever seen. Your string lights will resemble a starry night sky, and playing a bonfire video on your laptop will set a campfire feel. Don't forget homemade s'mores for the full (and tasty) experience.

2. Light Tons Of Surprise Candles To See What You Get If you're looking for something new and exciting to shake things up, get yourself several surprise candles and find something hidden within each of them. Disney fans will want to check out Wishes Candle Co. that has scents like Bag of Beignets and Pineapple Swirl which will remind you of your fave Disneyland snacks. These candles have Disney enamel pins hidden inside, too. Charmed Aroma also has candles with rings and necklaces inside, including a Harry Potter candle that has a ring to match your chosen Hogwarts house.

3. Cook Up Scrumptious Comfort Food For A Nostalgic Throwback Comfort food is always a good idea. Take a trip back in time to your childhood and whip up some of your favorite dishes. It can be something simple like your mom's homemade mac 'n' cheese recipe or gooey chocolate chip cookies. You can also make breakfast for dinner like chicken and waffles or bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches. Yum.

4. Have A Living Room Iced Tea Cocktail Party With Your Roomies A rainy day calls for sipping tea. Take it up a notch and plan a creative iced tea cocktail party (if you're 21 or up) in the living room with your roomies. Wear your coziest tie-dye loungewear and brew some of your favorite iced teas and iced tea cocktails and toast the day away.

5. Whip Up And Sip A Fancy Latte To Enjoy While Reading Your Fave Book If you're more of a coffee drinker, you might want to make yourself a fancy latte drink that reminds you of your fave café. Alfred has a DIY kit for you to make their iconic vanilla lattes at home that includes everything you need. Sip and savor while reading a romance novel.

6. Put Together A Chill Playlist To Dance Around To In The Living Room ViewStock/View Stock/Getty Images For a romantic evening with your partner, put together a chill Spotify playlist with songs like "cardigan" by Taylor Swift or "Young" by Katelyn Tarver. Then, dance around the living room. Twirl like Cinderella, except the fun doesn't have to stop when the clock strikes midnight.

7. Play Fun Games With Your Besties Over Zoom Have a chill game night with your besties over Zoom. Wear your fave PJs, so it's like a virtual sleepover. Jackbox Games has party packs full of games you can play from your phone like Joke Boat or Drawful. You never know when you might come across your new favorite inside joke that makes the both of you laugh nonstop.

8. Create The Coziest Blanket Oasis And Jump In When you can hear the rain fall outside, it can make you super sleepy. So, put together the coziest oasis in your living room. It can be a blanket fort with all the essentials like string lights and pillows, or you can cozy up your inflatable pool with every blanket and pillow you have. Instead of floating on the water, float on fluff.

9. Treat Yourself To A Bubble Bath And Wine Night Plan a little spa night at home. Prepare yourself a bubble bath, complete with colorful bath bombs. Then, pour yourself a glass of your favorite wine and relax while listening to some great beats.