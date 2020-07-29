With the release of her latest single, "cardigan," it's clear Taylor Swift knows the importance of finding that perfect cozy wear for lounging at home. You probably have a go-to sweater or two in your closet you pull out for crisp fall afternoons and even when the air conditioning gets a little chilly. When you're feelin' all cute and cozy, it's the perfect time to snap a selfie or two and pair them with Instagram captions for cardigan pictures.

Consider turning this Friday night into a cozy cardigan night at home. If you're a Swiftie, pour yourself a glass of wine (if you're 21 or up), create a comfy blanket fort complete with string lights and throw pillows, and listen to folklore from start to finish. Dance around the room to "cardigan" while wearing your favorite sweater. You might even want to get yourself the official Taylor Swift cardigan so you can have a #twinning moment.

You can't deny you absolutely love stealing bae's sweater for comfy movie nights on the couch. You also probably have a fave jewel-toned sweater of your own that adds a pop of color to your Pumpkin Spice Latte selfies. Whatever cute cardigan moment you're experiencing is an Instagram-worthy one, so make sure to keep these 40 cozy captions on hand when you want to post your pics.

kali9/E+/Getty Images

1. "And when I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone's bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite." — Taylor Swift, "cardigan"

2. "The only thing warmer than my cardigan is cuddling with you."

3. "This cardigan was made for drinking Pumpkin Spice Lattes."

4. "My go-to style is blanket chic."

5. "If it feels like a hug, I want to wear it."

6. "Felt cute. Might wear this cardigan forever."

7. "All you need is love and the right cardigan."

8. "Stay cozy."

9. "Why go out when it's so much comfier staying in?"

10. "If you looked at my closet, you would know right away I'm an introvert."

11. "This is what peak coziness looks like."

12. "To kiss in cars and downtown bars was all we needed." — Taylor Swift, "cardigan"

13. "This is my cardigan. It's nice, isn't knit?"

14. "I think I left my sunglasses in the cardigan."

15. "Let's get cozy."

16. "My cardigan is pretty knit."

17. "Cozy vibes only."

18. "It's a fuzzy socks and cardigan kind of night."

19. "Happiness is drinking tea in bed."

20. "There are two times of the year: sweater season and waiting for sweater season."

Brooke Fasani/The Image Bank/Getty Images

21. "Love this cardigan a (pumpkin spice) latte."

22. "If it's cozy, I'm going to wear it."

23. "It's so fluffy." — Despicable Me

24. "When we have each other, we have everything."

25. "It's a good day to be cozy."

26. "Only cardigans welcome here."

27. "She believed she could, but she was tired, so she didn't."

28. "What should I wear today? Should I wear the cardigan, the cardigan, or perhaps, the cardigan?"

29. "Sweater weather is better."

30. "Is it just me or are offices always too cold?"

31. "Self-love is wearing your fave sweater."

32. "My favorite place is inside this cardigan."

33. "Can you swipe your cardigan?"

34. "I want to feel cozy always and always."

35. "Enjoy the little things."

36. "This cardigan and I were MFEO."

37. "I know love at first sight exists, because it's what I felt when I first saw this cardigan."

38. "Born to cuddle."

39. "Eat, drink, and be cozy."

40. "Cardigan all day, every day."