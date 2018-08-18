10 Clever Ways To Ask Someone Out On A Dating App, Because It Can Be Nerve-Wracking

I think it's time we all admit that dating apps are amazing. Sure, maybe when you first heard of them you were skeptical or thought they were just for hook-ups (I know I did). In reality, they're amazing. In fact, I met my fiancé on a dating app — so don't tell me they don't work. But, if you're giving it a go, and need some help making the first move, then these clever ways to ask someone out on a dating app are sure to help you out.

It's not easy meeting someone online who you genuinely could see yourself with long-term. If you're looking for a serious relationship, a lot of people will tell you that using a dating app is the wrong way to go. But that isn't true. You can meet the love of your life on Tinder, and you can totally be happy. You just have to be willing to go for it.

One of the best things parts about being on a dating app is that there's somewhat less of a fear of a rejection, since you're not asking someone out face-to-face — so take advantage of that! Get your fingers typing and ask that cutie out! There's no regret in taking a risk.

Drop those digits, girl. Giphy If you've been slowly chatting up a cutie on a dating app, then it can feel intimidating to make that first move to actually meet IRL. But, if you find yourself up at night unable to think about anything else, then you should just go for it! Message them your phone number and say something like, "hey, if you wanna grab drinks or something, text me!" It's simple, to the point, and then you can relax some because the ball is in their court.

Get specific with what's on their profile. Giphy Another great and creative way to ask someone out via a dating app is to look closely at their profile. Have they mention a favorite food or drink? Maybe they have a photo of them dressed as a certain character for Halloween. Pick something about them from their profile and ask them to do something pertaining to it. Go eat their favorite food, or drink their most cherished drink. Stay in and binge-watch their favorite show, or go see their favorite actor in a new movie. There are a ton of ways you can make it personal, and by sticking to what's on their profile, you're showing that you pay attention and are interested.

Make it a group hang. Giphy A more low-stakes way of asking someone out is to mention that you're planning on going to a cool bar or something with a group of friends, and they could meet up with you there. That way, you'll have fun no matter what, and they'll feel less pressure about it being a straight-up date. Hopefully, they'll show up and you can hang out. Then it could turn into something more, but it's a great way to get things started.

Include their pets. Giphy The way to my heart is through my dog. I would not be engaged right now if my fiancé didn't get along with my dog, and vice versa. So if you're wanting something serious, and that cutie mentions a dog in their profile, ask if they want to go to the local dog park together. They'll love how much fun it is, and they'll appreicate that you care about their pet. Any pet can work. Just ask to meet their buddy and go from there. Chances are, they'll think it's sweet, and you'll get to hang out with a cute animal.

Jam out with them. Giphy If you and the hottie from Tinder have a lot of the same music taste based on your bios, then it might be a good idea to invite them to a concert. Even a small, hole-in-the-wall event could be super fun for you both, and end up being a memorable date that you'll never forget. If nothing else, though, it'll help you stand out — and listen to some great music in the time being.

Try something new. Giphy If you live in a big city, whether or not it's new to you, there are probably about a hundred things going on at any given time. So, invite your dating app boo to try something new with you. Ask them if they've ever done standup paddleboard yoga and when they inevitably say no, invite them to try it with you. Look up local events happening in your city and pick the weirdest one to do with them. Make things fun and interesting, and it'll be almost impossible for them to say no.

Be financially savvy and fun. Groupon on YouTube I'm a huge fan of Groupon, and so is Tiffany Haddish so really everyone should just get on board at this point. Really, look for cool Groupons going on in your city and buy it! It'll be cheap and then you can ask that special someone to go do it with you! Tell them you have a Groupon for a walking midnight ghost tour of an old neighborhood, and they're sure to say yes. I know I would.

Invite them to a networking event. Giphy Most young, career people will have to attend a networking event at some point in their lives. Sometimes they're fun and helpful — other times they're boring and awful. So, if you have one coming up that you don't really want to go to, invite the Tinder guy or gal you've been chatting with! Have them meet you there an hour or so after you get there so you can settle in and make connections if you have to. Then, once they show up you can take advantage of the free drinks, and hopefully take this date somewhere else.

Ask them to teach you something, or vice versa. Giphy If you're an excellent cook, and your dating app crush has admitted that they know nothing about preparing food, then invite them over for a cooking lesson. It's fun, its free, and it's super cute. On the other hand, they might know how to play golf or a certain videogame you've been wantin to try (Fork Knife anyone?), so don't be afraid to ask them to teach you.