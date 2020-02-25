When it comes to romancing a date, it's easy to get caught up in the pressure to overspend. And while splurging on someone you care about is never a bad idea, the truth is that decadent dates every weekend can start to add up. Unfortunately, since most of us are not on The Bachelor, being whisked away to Santiago, Chile for a romantic week with a new bae might not be in the cards. Luckily, there are a plethora of cheap and romantic date ideas that will still make you and your partner see hearts.

Regardless of your budget, the key to executing a stellar date almost always comes down to the details. Putting in extra effort to think of thoughtful details can make all the difference. Something as simple as surprising them with their favorite candy, drink, or a freshly-picked flower bouquet is not only adorable, but it also lets them know that you're willing to go the extra mile to make them happy. So, once you've thought of a couple of sweet gestures, it's time to come up with an activity you'll both enjoy. Here are some solid date ideas if you're trying to plan the perfect date for someone special without straining your wallet.

1. Ride A Ferry. There's just something undeniably romantic about being on a boat. The beautiful backdrop is guaranteed to have you snuggled up in each other's arms in no time.

2. Host A Candle-Lit Dinner. It's no secret that dining out can get expensive. Fortunately, a candle-lit dinner at home offers privacy and comfort without breaking the bank.

3. Ride A Pedal Boat. If you and your date are feeling adventurous, why not set sail? A pedal boat ride is a cute way to spend an hour.

4. Build A Bonfire. Serg Myshkovsky / 500px/500px/Getty Images For a couple who enjoys the outdoors, nothing spells romance like getting cozy next to a warm fire. Just don't forget to bring along snacks and drinks.

5. Go Apple Picking. If you want to sweep your date off their feet with a casual fall activity, apple picking won't disappoint. And for those who are feeling particularly ambitious, consider turning your freshly-picked apples into a pie during the second half of the date.

6. Go Stargazing. Who wouldn't enjoy an evening spent under the stars? If you want to go the extra mile, download a stargazing app to help you identify stars, planets, and constellations.

7. Watch The Sunset. Iñigo Fdz de Pinedo/Moment/Getty Images Never underestimate the power of a scenic sunset. You can make the moment even more special by finding a secluded spot without any distractions.

8. Go To A Drive-In Movie. This throwback date will certainly put a smile on your partner's face. Something about the nostalgic vibes of enjoying a movie (and snacks) in the privacy of your car makes for the perfect change of pace.

9. Take A Mini Road Trip. Since full-blown road trips can get pricey, a day trip is a fun and affordable alternative.