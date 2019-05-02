10 Celebrity Quotes About Relationship Fights, Because They Have 'Em, Too

Do you think all your problems get solved when you get famous? Well, you probably don't think that if you've ever picked up a tabloid, but you might expect some parts to get easier. As a child, I thought celebrities didn't have to wipe, and now that I know about bidets, I realize that I was right. Even the famous fight with their partners (or else what would Taylor Swift write music about), so I looked up some of the most insightful celebrity quotes about relationship fights. It turns out, she's not alone — celebrities have some great things to say about rifts and tiffs.

Fighting in a relationship can take all kinds of forms, and it's all about perspective. Sure, my last partner and I fought about who had to do the dishes. Is that really all that different from Beyoncé's Lemonade (for context, some of the dishes had lemonade on them)? Is deciding what to wear on the red carpet different from deciding whether or not it's worthwhile to vacuum my carpeted bedroom? Really, celebrities are just like us, and by that I mean they still probably wish Halo Top was more widely available. And they fight with their partners, and talk about it!

Read on to find 10 great celebrity quotes about fighting in relationships.

1. Jennifer Aniston: On The Stages Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "There are many stages of grief,” Aniston told Vanity Fair in 2005. “It’s sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way — cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain." Trying to avoid the end of a relationship, or sad events within one, doesn't always work out, not even for the A-listers.

2. Neil Patrick Harris: Get Loud Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "You need to talk it out, and if that means raising your voice, you need to raise your voice," Harris told ET. In his relationship, he doesn't shy away from a confrontation, if it helps him and his partner communicate effectively.

3. Taylor Swift: Never Ever Ever Ever Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "We are never ever ever getting back together," Taylor sang in in her 2012 hit. While many (perhaps most?) of Swift's lyrics are quotes about fighting in relationships, this Jake Gyllenhaal-themed piece is one of my favorites. And it points to a phrase I've uttered constantly in my own relationship fights.

4. Keira Knightley: A Good Cry Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I don't think any fights are that pleasant," Knightley told Elle. "Anyone who has ever gone out with me would tell you that I have this awful tendency to cry when I get really angry. And I can't stop." Maybe crying is something she thinks is awful, but expressing yourself in fights in a way that works for you can be healthy!

5. Katy Perry: Who's The Boss Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "At first when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, I can't handle the equalness," Perry told Vogue. "He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour." Fights about who's in charge can happen to everyone — even Katy Perry and Russell Brand. A shifting power dynamic definitely can put pressure on a relationship.

6. Anna Faris: Life Is Short Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Life is too short for you to be in relationships where you are not feeling like this is fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you in every way," Faris told a caller on her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified. Sometimes, it's better to walk away than stay with someone who doesn't value you — celebs agree.

7. Beyoncé: Getting Past The Past Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I come from a lineage of broken male-female relationships, abuse of power, and mistrust," Beyoncé told Vogue. "Only when I saw that clearly was I able to resolve those conflicts in my own relationship." She hints at how she and Jay-Z pushed through conflicts to make it work, particularly baggage from the past.

8. Ariana Grande: Our Own Demons Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "When you love someone deeply, you learn what demons live within them and you realize that they are hurting you because they are hurting somewhere within themselves," Grande wrote in her Instagram story. "They are fighting a battle within and may not even know it, so they take it out on you and fight you." Fights from a relationship can come from one of the people — it isn't always about the relationship.

9. Jordin Sparks: Talk It Out Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I'm the type of person who needs communication, right,” Jordin Sparks said in a radio interview. “I'm like, 'We need to talk about this so we can move past it.' I'm like that with all of my relationships, whether it's friendships or not.” It turns out even celebrities need to talk out their fights, and can you blame them? Communication is key for everything.