Breakups are a massive bummer that can leave even the most confident queens feeling sad and dejected. It's times like these when focusing on what a powerful goddess you truly are can help shake off the icky feels. And what better way to put your best self on blast than listening to some inspirational tunes by Her Highness? The good news is, there are so many lit Beyoncé songs to listen to after a breakup that can lighten the mood and get you back to feeling like your best self.

Although it's easy to assume that someone as fabulous as Beyoncé never has to deal with basic drama, nothing could be further from the truth. Bey has been very open about her struggles with rejection and the growth that has come from it. "The reality is: sometimes you lose," she said in her mini art feature Self-Titled. "And you’re never too good to lose. You’re never too big to lose. You’re never too smart to lose. It happens." But, with loss comes the opportunity to blossom into an even better you. So, while you're out there slaying the game, here are some of Beyoncé's best feel-good hits to help you along the way.

1. "Single Ladies" It was the fall of 2008 when Beyoncé released this unforgettable single, and the world was never the same. We are forever indebted to her.

2. "Formation" If you want literally any excuse to feel like a boss, "Formation" definitely needs to get back into your rotation ASAP.

3. "Savage Remix" Although this song may not be part of Bey's solo career, it would be a crime not to mention it. No one reps Texas as hard as Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé, and what a gift it is to have a track featuring both of these beauties.

4. "Run The World" For those days when you need a reminder of who's really in charge, Bey's got you covered.

5. "Independent Women" Let's not forget this throwback bop from Yoncé's Destiny's Child days — and shoutout to Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for throwing it down, too.

6. "Irreplaceable" Sometimes, during breakups, it's so easy to get stuck in a mental loop obsessing over the (totally false!) thought that you're never going to find love again. Fortunately, Bey reminds us that's far from the truth. And if you haven't gotten around to packing up your ex's stuff, it's time to get to it.

7. "Survivor" Is it even possible to have a Beyoncé roundup without this holy grail that's the OG theme song for millennial female empowerment? I think not.

8. "Naughty Girl" There's nothing like rolling up to the club with your crew feeling like a snack and ready to shut down the dance floor. This pump-up jam is still the bomb. You're welcome.

9. "Partition" Although this juicy track is technically about Bey and Jay doing their couple thing, the fat bass line is perfect for when you need a little pick-me-up. Plus, it's the perfect song to foreshadow all of the fun sexy times to come.