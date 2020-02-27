Spending a day at Disney with the Mickey to your Minnie sounds like a dream come true. In between spinning around in the teacups and sharing a Mickey-shaped pretzel — Lady and the Tramp style, of course — you'll be documenting the fairytale day with some snaps for Instagram. Knowing where the best places for pics at Disneyland with your partner are located will make the 'Gram-worthy moments easier to capture.

As one of the most Instagram-worthy places, Disneyland has so many magical photo ops — but you specifically want to know where the most adorable spots are for couples. On the one hand, there are classic spots like in front of the castle or riding on the carrousel that every couple needs to take at least once. On the other hand, there are also a few hidden gems that not everyone knows about. Some of these 10 Instagram moments even need to be captured at certain times in the day to make them the best they can be.

Now that you know the location of where to snap, the next step is deciding on a pose. Of course, you could go with a sweet kissing selfie or one where you're grinning from Mickey ear to ear. Whatever pic you decide to take, remember to use a caption like "You are my greatest adventure" from The Incredibles for a truly ear-esistible post.

1. With The Cadillac Range Mountains In Cars Land Rachel Chapman Even if you haven't a single Cars movie, you'll immediately be a fan of Cars Land in Disney's California Adventure. Walking down the street, you can't miss the gorgeous Cadillac Range mountains. Off to the side of the Radiator Springs Racers ride, you'll find a picture-perfect spot to take a pic with the mountain range in the background. The best time to snap away is at sunset when the sky behind the mountains is extra colorful.

2. The "And They Live Happily Ever After" Wall At the Disney Animation Building in Hollywood Land, you'll notice an "And they lived happily ever after" wall as you walk in. This is just one of the many Instagram walls that the park has to offer — and it's especially cute for couples living their real-life fairytale.

3. Sitting In A Car In Toontown Toontown is basically an Instagram playground, as it provides so many photo ops. Find Mickey and his friends for a cute character pic, or pose with the wishing well like you're Snow White. If you want a super cute pic with bae, jump in the back of one of the cars in Toontown for a cuddly snap.

4. The Entrance To Pixar Pier Pixar Pier is the perfect place for date night with your love. There are fun games and tasty snacks to share. Before entering the pier, take a pic with either the welcome sign or with one of the character billboards.

5. In Front Of Sleeping Beauty's Castle If you went to Disneyland and didn't take a pic in front of the castle, did you really go to Disneyland at all? It's an iconic landmark that you and bae need a pic in front of. The best part of all is there are always PhotoPass photographers in front of the castle to take the pic for you.

6. Holding Hands While Riding On King Arthur's Carousel Rachel Chapman The King Arthur Carrousel in Fantasyland is one of the most underrated rides in the park. Not only is it a staple, but it also provides some super cute photo ops. Grab a selfie of you and your partner on your horses while holding hands.

7. Sailing On The Mark Twain Riverboat The Mark Twain Riverboat is another one of those classic attractions that sometimes gets overlooked for the thrill rides. Not only is it a romantic spot for you and your partner to experience while sailing the Rivers of America, but you can get some picturesque selfies with the rest of the park in the background.

8. With The Pixar Pal-A-Round Ferris Wheel Thanks to The Notebook, it's kind of hard not to think of a Ferris wheel as a romantic ride. While standing across the water, take a pic with the Pixar Pal-A-Round in the background.

9. Looking Down Cars Land At Night Cars Land is gorgeous during the day, but at night is when it really shines — literally. When the sun goes down, all the stores along the road light up with neon signs. This is the best time to find a PhotoPass photographer who can snap a pic of you at one end with Radiator Springs lit up in the background.