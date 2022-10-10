Streetwear stans know it’s been a struggle to score McDonald’s new Cactus Plant Flea Market box, aka the adult Happy Meal, since the collab hit stores on Oct. 3. A week since the launch, it’s only gotten harder to find a location that’s stocked with the goods. Naturally, many people are wondering if McDonald’s will restock the Cactus Plant Flea Market adult Happy Meals as they become more difficult to find. McDonald’s has shed some light on the situation, but it might not be what you want to hear. If you’re still making trips to Mickey D’s locations three towns over in hopes of scoring the toys, here’s why you might still come up short.

After the collab was announced on Sept. 27, fashion fanatics couldn’t help but get excited for the chance to snag a Cactus Plant Flea Market-designed figurine from Cynthia Lu’s streetwear brand — and Mickey D’s loyalists were hype to relive their childhood with an adult version of the Happy Meal, too. With so many people eager to get their hands on the collab (and its four-eyed CPFM toys), it’s no surprise that it only took a few days before the box began to sell out. “The hype for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box was so real that some of our restaurants have sold out of the limited-edition experience,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told Elite Daily in an email.

With the already limited inventory dwindling every day, desperate fans are clinging to the hope of restock.

The McDonald’s spokesperson didn’t specify whether or not a restock could be coming, instead addressing the hype: “As a first of-its-kind collaboration, we worked closely with our suppliers, distributors, franchisees and partner, Cactus Plant Flea Market, to bring the nostalgia of so many fans’ McDonald’s memories to life, and we’re thrilled by the excitement we’re seeing.” OK, so are more boxes coming? Since I take my McDonald’s very seriously, I had no choice but to investigate the future of the box myself.

Thankfully, I was able to get a peek behind the company’s curtain on Oct. 8, when professional foodie @markie_devo posted a reported restaurant brief from the brand to their IG account. According to the brief reportedly shared with employees, McDonald’s distribution centers are “officially out of supply of the CPFM boxes and collectibles, and many restaurants have now run through their existing supply as well.” Because the demand ended up exceeding the brand’s projections, the Cactus Plant Flea Market box will be reportedly removed from the menu on Friday, Oct. 14.

Given that the box was only supposed to stick around while supplies lasted, it makes sense the end date is getting bumped up early. It’s still a bummer for fans who have been striking out since day one, though. The worst part is, the brief gives no indication about whether or not the box could return down the line, which means the future of the adult Happy Meal will have to remain a mystery for now.

If you’ve already given up on your search for the CPFM box, you can always make up for it by getting your hands on one of McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Pails, which make their grand return in-stores on Oct. 17. Just make sure to get there extra early, — you don’t want to go down that road again.