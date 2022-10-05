The New Adult Happy Meal Is Reportedly Selling Out At Some McDonald’s

Whether you’re a streetwear stan or a Big Mac connoisseur, you’ve probably heard about McDonald’s new collab box with Cactus Plant Flea Market. And if you’ve been to a Mickey D’s recently, you know you’re not the only one. Ever since the collaboration was announced on Sept. 27, the box has been making noise for basically being an adult version of the Happy Meal, but it looks like it may have made a little too much noise, because some fans are having trouble getting their hands on the box. So, is McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market box, aka the Happy Meal for adults, sold out? From the looks of Twitter, you may want to have a back-up order on hand.

The last time the Golden Arches teamed up with an artist for a bite was for the Mariah Menu in December 2021, so it’s no surprise fans showed up in droves for the new designer box. On Monday, Oct. 3, McDonald’s launched the meal in conjunction with Cynthia Lu’s streetwear brand, Cactus Plant Flea Market, and by Oct. 4, fans were already reporting the item was sold out. Elite Daily reached out to McDonald’s for comment on whether the meal is sold out or selling out in some locations, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Why are people so upset? Well, it’s not that the food itself is anything new — inside is either a Big Mac or 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets with fries and a drink — but the box and the toy are what make it so special. As you can see in Mickey D’s promos, the box is super colorful with mixed fonts and graphics, and the four-eyed toys are trippy in the way only Cactus Plant Flea Market can do it.

Since the collab hit stores, many McDonald’s loyalists who were excited for the adult spin on the Happy Meal have left the restaurant feeling disappointed. I mean, the CPFM brand is totally celeb-approved (even Kid Cudi is a fan), and the $14 box is a way lower price than the $60 T-shirts in the new merch collection. While the box itself may be tough to save (ya know with the fries smell and all), the four reimagined toys — Grimace, Hamburgular, Birdie, and the new Cactus Buddy — are total collectors items and a bargain at $14.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Some customers reported having issues scoring what people are calling a Happy Meal for adults almost immediately, leaving many to believe the box sold out in some places within the first few days.

Even though the box hasn’t officially sold out as of Oct. 5, it’s clear some people are having trouble locking down the goods. If you were hoping to snag the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box (or as the cool kids call it, an adult Happy Meal) for yourself, you might want to start hitting up all your local McDonald’s before it’s too late.

How Long Is The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box Available?

According to the McDonald’s website, the limited-edition box is only available while supplies last. That means if your local Mickey D’s is sold out, you’ll probably have better luck finding the box at another location than waiting around for a restock. It’s not clear whether the company plans to restock any of the items in the CPFM collab, like the box the meal comes in or the toys.

If you’re still having a hard time finding the box, there is another way you can snag some merch. McDonald’s is selling nearly 30 exclusive Cactus Plant Flea Market Designs, including hoodies, sweatpants, T-shirts, and more. You can check out the collection here, but don’t wait too long to snag some goodies, because much like the Cactus Plant Flea Market box, the merch will likely sell out fast.