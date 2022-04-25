You Could Win The Chance To Roll Up To Prom In The Wienermobile With This Contest

Prom SZN is almost here, which means it’s time to start figuring out the logistics, like who you’re going to take, what you’re going to wear, and how you’re going to get there. Thankfully, Oscar Mayer has got that last one covered, because the company is treating three lucky students and their friends to an escort from the iconic Wienermobile on prom night — yes, you read that right. Here’s how to enter Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile prom 2022 contest for a chance at a unique ride to the unforgettable event.

Starting April 26 at 8 a.m. CT, prom-goers can enter for a chance to ditch the played-out limo for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile just by creating and posting an original video to either TikTok or Instagram. You’ll need to include all the important deets about your prom in your video, like the time, date, and city the event will be taking place, but don’t forget to list off the reasons why you think you should be chosen as well. Before you post, make sure to use the hashtag #OscarTakeMeToProm, and pro tip: if you’ve got a private account, you’ll want to change your settings to public to ensure your entry can be seen.

You must be 17 years or older to enter, and entries need to be submitted by Tuesday, May 3 at noon CT. To see the full list of rules and regulations, click here.

A ride from the Wienermobile is pretty memorable on its own, but to make the night even more special, the winner and their guests will also get to take a classic prom pose pic in front of the van and earn a spotlight on Oscar Mayer’s social media channels. Though the photo opp doesn’t come with a professional photographer, your driver (aka a professional Oscar Mayer Hotdogger ambassador) will be there to take all the pics you want, according to the company. Sounds like a tasty deal to me.

Prom is meant to be unforgettable, and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is just about as unforgettable as they come. If you’ve never seen the Wienermobile IRL before, the one-of-a-kind vehicle sits at 27 feet long, and features a giant hot dog on top of a bun that practically looks like it’s smiling. While you should definitely prepare for some stares when you pull up to the party, don’t be surprised if you get a ton of selfie requests with your set of wheels as soon as you hop out.