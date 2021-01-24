There's a new gig that'll have you living your best hot dog life. Oscar Mayer is on the hunt for recent college graduates to become the next driver of the Wienermobile, the brand's iconic hot dog on wheels. If you're ready to travel across the country to promote the brand, here's how to apply to be a 2021 Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver.

To make up for the missed adventures of 2020, Oscar Meyer is recruiting 12 recent college grads to take part in its 34th class of Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers. As a Hotdogger, you'll travel the country in the Wienermobile for one year and represent Oscar Mayer as a brand ambassador, which includes meeting fans, showing up for radio and TV appearances, contributing to social media content, and more. You'll also take part in events like charity functions and grad celebrations, totaling 200 events during your one-year tour. Before you take off on the tour, you'll attend Hot Dog High, a two-week training session where you learn everything you need to become a Hotdogger.

If you're an outgoing and friendly recent college grad who loves bringing smiles to people, you can apply to the full-time, paid assignment on Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile driver application website. You'll be able to apply to the role through Jan. 31 on the website, which includes sending your resume and cover letter. The requirements for the job include having a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, having a valid diver's license with a "favorable driving record," and be legally authorized to work in the United States. The brand is also searching for someone with experience working with the public or customers, and preferably a bachelor's degree in the areas of public relations, journalism, communications, or marketing. It's also encouraged for bilingual candidates to apply to the gig.

Courtesy of Oscar Mayer

If you're one of the 12 recent college grads chosen for the role, you'll be a Hotdogger from June 2021 through June 2022, after getting training at Hot Dog High. To take part in the adventure of a lifetime, make sure to apply to the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver through Jan. 31.