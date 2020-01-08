Get ready to submit your application for a chance to drive cross-country in the Wienermobile. Recent college graduates can score one of 12 positions as an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver and get paid while traveling all across the United States. Here's how to apply for the 2020 Wienermobile job for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Oscar Mayer is looking for 12 lucky people to fill Hotdogger roles. Open to recent college grads who have a bachelor's degree and want to try their hand at one of the coolest marketing jobs out there, the chosen applicants will get to drive the iconic Wienermobile across the United States to represent the brand. All Oscar Mayer asks is that you're outgoing, friendly, enthusiastic, a bit creative, want to travel, and, of course, have a love for the Wienermobile. In addition to driving the 27-foot hot dog-shaped car of your dreams, you'll represent Oscar Mayer in some radio and TV slots, events at grocery stores, charity functions, and do some "meat" and greets. It's a full-time position that will last for one year.

Applying for the job is pretty easy. Just send your resume and cover letter in by the Jan. 31 deadline. You can either send your application materials via snail mail to: Oscar Mayer, Attn: Hotdogger Position, 560 E. Verona Ave., Verona, WI 53593. Or, if you prefer the online route, you can send your resume and cover letter to: wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com. There's no official salary listed, but it is a paid position. According to 2014 info on Glassdoor, the average salary for a Hotdogger is about $30,000 per year.

Courtesy Of Oscar Mayer

The Wienermobile job begins in June with a two-week training session, dubbed "Hot Dog High." During training, the new Hotdoggers will be shown the ropes for the position, as well as taught to parallel park the giant hot dog mobile. Oscar Mayer also says the Hotdoggers will become pros with hot dog puns and get to choose an official Hotdogger name.

All fun aside, the Wienermobile job provides valuable marketing skills for those interested in pursuing a career in communications, marketing, public relations, and advertising. You'll also get the chance to contribute to social content creation for the brand. Some of the other benefits of the job include covered expenses, team apparel, the freedom of self-managed position, and you get to enjoy some celebrity ~moments~ when you're in the iconic Wienermobile.

Although there are 12 open positions for Oscar Meyer Wieniermobile jobs, you'll want to brush up your resume before you apply. Oscar Mayer says that it received thousands of resumes for 2019's application, so the positions are definitely competitive. If you want a chance to get a spot, you may want to review your resume now so you can submit it by Jan. 31, 2020.