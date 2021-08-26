Dunkin’ Is Launching 3 New Beers With Harpoon, Including A Blueberry Matcha IPA

With fall on the horizon, you might want to soon swap out your go-to hard seltzer for some heartier drinks — and Dunkin’ has just the sips. For the fourth year in a row, Harpoon Brewery has teamed up with Dunkin’ to make unique beer flavors inspired by your go-to bites and sips at the chain. There are three new flavors in the 2021 release, and they’re a total fall vibe. If a beer inspired by your morning cuppa piques your interest, here’s where to buy Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen beer when it launches in the fall.

Harpoon and Dunkin’, who first paired up in 2018, kicked off fall a little early by unveiling the fourth iteration of its beers together. The collaboration has four brews — the returning Pumpkin Spice Latte Ale, the new Blueberry Matcha IPA, the new Maple Crème Blonde Ale, and the new Midnight American Porter. Beginning in September 2021, fans who are 21 and older can grab the Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen beer packs (which feature three cans of each flavor) everywhere Harpoon is sold for $15.99. If you aren’t sure where to find Harpoon near you, use its store locator to find the nearest location.

The Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale first debuted in September 2020. It’s a 5.2% ABV brew made with Dunkin’ coffee, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and lactose for a creamy finish. Joining the autumn sip are three new beers. The 6.6% ABV Harpoon Dunkin’ Blueberry Matcha IPA was inspired by Dunkin’s Blueberry Matcha Latte, and it’s brewed with matcha, blueberries, and traditional and modern hops.

Maple Crème Blonde Ale is a 5.5% ABV brew made with real Dunkin’ donuts and maple syrup for a malty and subtle finish. Rounding out the new beers is Harpoon Dunkin’ Midnight American Porter, a twist on the OG Dunkin’ Coffee Porter. The 6% ABV Midnight American Porter is made with Dunkin’s Midnight Roast coffee and features dark chocolate and espresso-like notes.

Courtesy of Harpoon x Dunkin'

East Coasters can head to the Harpoon Brewery in Boston, Massachusetts, to get a taste of the sips early at the first-ever Dunkin’ Walk-Thru tasting event on Monday, Aug. 30. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, fans can head over for a pop-up experience and purchase a pack to-go before it hits the shelves. When you order a pack at the event, you’ll also get a free Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA Donut, which has a Harpoon IPA jelly filling and is topped with a candied malt crumble. It’s also the first Dunkin’ donut made with beer.

Starting in September 2021, the Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Ale will be available in bottled 6-count packs for around $7 and $10.99, respectively. The three new beers will also be exclusively available on draft at Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the greater Boston area, while the Dunkin’ Pumpkin beer will be available on draft more widely.

When heading out to grab Dunkin’ brews from Harpoon, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.