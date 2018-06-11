Starbucks is the perfect place to head to when you’re in the mood for some summer drinks. After all, there are so many iced options, whether you’re looking for a boost from a nitro cold brew or an iced tea. Plus, you can’t forget about the ultimate summer sip: a Starbucks Frappuccino. To help you decide what to order as you make a coffee (or tea) run, check out these 17 Starbucks summer drinks that’ll keep you refreshed this season.

You already know Starbucks is the place to go for your morning pick-me-up, but it's also the ideal spot to get all the ice-cold refreshment you need this summer. Similar to the way Starbucks has you covered with all of its seasonal winter drinks, the coffee chain also has a lock on some tasty AF sips to help you enjoy the sun-soaked days of summer. With fruity flavors and icy drinks, there's no shortage of Starbucks summer drink options this season. TBH, you'll probably have a hard time choosing your favorite from among all the Starbucks summer drinks. To help you make a pick next time you’re on a Starbucks run, check out these nitro cold brews, Starbucks Refreshers, and frappuccinos to to quench your thirst this summer:

01 Nitro Cold Brew with Cascara Gold Foam Starbucks Starbucks’ Nitro Cold Brew with Cascara Gold Foam is an ice-free sip featuring flavors of dark brown sugar from its cascara-flavored cold foam. The Nitro Cold Brew gets its chill from nitrogen, and it’s served straight from the tap. You can also get the sip as a classic iced cold brew.

02 Honey Almondmilk Nitro Cold Brew Starbucks Honey Almondmilk Nitro Cold Brew is a sweet non-dairy sip. The pick-me-up features Starbucks Cold Brew with honey and almond milk to give you balanced flavors with each sip. The beverage is also offered as a cold brew with ice.

03 Nitro Cold Brew With Vanilla Sweet Cream Starbucks’ Nitro Cold Brew with Vanilla Sweet Cream is a great option if you’re looking for a pick-me-up with some sweetness. It features Nitro Cold Brew, of course, topped with a smooth vanilla sweet cream for a smooth and refreshing sip. The drink is also available as a cold brew with ice.

04 Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso Starbucks Starbucks’ Shaken Espresso drinks dropped in March 2021, and thanks to the addition of oat milk and almond milk, they give you a more full-bodied experience than a latte. The Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso combines Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso with cocoa, and it’s shaken with almond milk and ice for a refreshing sip.

05 Violet Drink The Violet Drink combines a gorgeous purple hue with sweet flavors to give you a summer drink that will keep you refreshed all season long. This delicious drink — made with Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers and creamy, cool coconut milk mixed over ice — is the cold sip you'll need in warmer weather.

06 Pink Drink The Pink Drink is a totally ‘Gram-worthy sip that’ll brighten up your day with its signature pink hue. The Pink Drink combines Strawberry Acai Refreshers with coconut milk to give you an ice-cold drink that will quench your thirst as you relax by the pool.

07 Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink Starbucks Starbucks’ Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink is a sweet non-dairy summer drink that uses coconut milk as a milk-alternative. The beverage is a combo of premium green tea, flavors of pineapple and ginger, coconut milk, and ice.

08 Iced Golden Ginger Drink Like the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink, the Iced Golden Ginger Drink is also another popular non-dairy sip at Starbucks. It features a refreshing blend of ginger, pineapple and turmeric flavors, coconut milk and ice.

09 Dragon Drink Starbucks’ Dragon Drink is a tropical-flavored sip, and it’s also a popular non-dairy option. The drink combines sweet mango with dragonfruit flavors, coconut milk, ice, and real bits of dragonfruit all hand-shaken together.

10 Mango Dragonfruit Starbuck Refreshers Starbucks The Mango Dragonfruit Starbuck Refresher is a fruity pick-me-up that’ll give you a boost of energy. It features mango and dragon fruit flavors hand-shaken with ice and real dragonfruit.

11 Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers The Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Starbucks Refresher features a sweet blend of strawberry, passion fruit, and açaí flavors added to lemonade. To top it off, the sip also includes caffeine from its green coffee extract to give you a boost.

12 Iced Guava Black Tea Lemonade If you’re looking for an alternative to your usual cup-of-joe, you’ll want to check out Starbucks’ Iced Guava Black Tea Lemonade. It starts with a blend of Teavana iced tea, lemonade, and guava-flavored fruit juice. Then, liquid cane sugar is added before its hand-shaken with ice.

13 Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade Starbucks’ Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade takes your usual iced tea to the next level. The fruity beverage is a blend of Teavana iced green tea, lemonade, peach-flavored and fruit juice -- all hand-shaken with ice for a refreshing boost.

14 Iced Matcha Lemonade Starbucks Starbucks' take on this summer drink puts a spin on the classic sip. The Iced Matcha Lemonade combines Teavana matcha green tea with lemonade over ice to create a colorful and delicious sip.

15 Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino If you’re looking for a sweet sip, you’ll want to check out Starbucks’ new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino. The limited-edition treat pays tribute to classic funnel cake with layered strawberry puree and whipped cream, and it features coffee, funnel-cake flavored syrup, ice, and milk. It’s all topped with whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and real funnel cake bits covered in powdered sugar for a decadent summer treat.

16 Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino is a decadent sip that features a blend of caramel syrup, coffee, milk and ice. It’s all finished off with caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a caramel-sugar topping to give it a bit of its signature crunch.