Starbucks is the perfect place to head to when you’re in the mood for some summer drinks. After all, there are so many iced options, whether you’re looking for a boost from a nitro cold brew or an iced tea. Plus, you can’t forget about the ultimate summer sip: a Starbucks Frappuccino. To help you decide what to order as you make a coffee (or tea) run, check out these 17 Starbucks summer drinks that’ll keep you refreshed this season.
You already know Starbucks is the place to go for your morning pick-me-up, but it's also the ideal spot to get all the ice-cold refreshment you need this summer. Similar to the way Starbucks has you covered with all of its seasonal winter drinks, the coffee chain also has a lock on some tasty AF sips to help you enjoy the sun-soaked days of summer. With fruity flavors and icy drinks, there's no shortage of Starbucks summer drink options this season. TBH, you'll probably have a hard time choosing your favorite from among all the Starbucks summer drinks. To help you make a pick next time you’re on a Starbucks run, check out these nitro cold brews, Starbucks Refreshers, and frappuccinos to to quench your thirst this summer: