Get $5 Off Your Next Starbucks Delivery With These Hot Summer Deals

Starbucks is heatin’ up summer with some sweet deals on delivery. The coffee chain is offering customers some major discounts when ordering through Uber Eats, which means you can look forward to getting your fave sips delivered straight to your doorstep. To make things even better, Starbucks summer 2021 deals are super simple to get.

When it comes to summer sipping, Starbucks has you covered. From cold brews to iced refreshers to frappuccinos, there are so many summer options. To make this summer even better, on Tuesday, June 22, the coffee chain announced a few new discounts for the season that’ll have you enjoying your go-to as well as new sips on Starbucks’ summer menu for cheap. The deals available include everything from 10 cents off your order for bringing a reusable cup to $5 off your Uber Eats order (which you can totally use to score a free Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino). Check out these offers for your upcoming coffee run (or delivery):

$5 Off Uber Eats Delivery On June 24

On Thursday, June 24, you can get $5 off your Starbucks Uber Eats order when you spend $10 or more. There’s no promo code needed, so all you’ll need to do is make sure to order the minimum purchase required when you’re on the Uber Eats app.

Free Uber Eats Delivery In July

You can also get free delivery on your Starbucks order through Uber Eats every Thursday when you spend $10 or more throughout the month of July. To help you out, those dates are July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. You’ll want to check your Uber Eats app or the Uber Eats delivery locator to find the Starbucks near you.

When deciding on what to order, you’ll certainly want to check out Starbucks’ summer 2021 menu. The lineup includes the new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, as well as returning options like the Pink Drink, Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, Kiwi Starfruit Refresher, and the Star Drink.

10-Cent Reusable Cup Discount

If you order your drink in-store, you can once again bring your reusable tumbler at all company-owned U.S. Starbucks locations. Just like before, you’ll be able to use your reusable drinkware to carry the drink of your choice and get 10 cents off your order. As of launch on June 22, the reusable cup policy isn’t available for drive-thru — so make sure to order in-store — but Starbucks is currently in the process of testing drive-thru options. This deals isn’t only available during the summer, but it’s a great way to save a little money on your go-to sips.

Starbucks Rewards

Summer is as good a time as any to rack up Starbucks Rewards stars. The loyalty program, which is available year-round, can get you a whole slew of freebies: 25 stars let’s you customize your drink for free; 50 stars scores you a free hot coffee, bakery item, or hot tea; 150 stars gets you a free handcrafted drink, hot breakfast, or parfait; 200 stars gets you a free a salad, sandwich or protein box; and at 400 stars, you can choose from free at-home coffee or select merch, like a signature cup.

To start earning stars, simply sign up on the Starbucks Rewards website. You’ll get one star for each dollar you spend using a linked Rewards payment method or by scanning your Rewards bar code in the app.

When making summer Starbucks runs (or accepting deliveries), remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.