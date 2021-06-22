Starbucks Will Fill Your Personal Reusable Cups Again, But There Are Some Changes

Get ready to sip with your favorite reusable tumbler because Starbucks is allowing customers to bring in cups from home with its personal reusable cup policy for 2021. The chain is filling customers’ personal cups as of Tuesday, June 22, and the return of personal cups comes just in time for all your summer fun. To top it off, there’s a new method you and your barista will use to ensure safety when handling your cup.

After pausing the policy in March 2020 due to COVID-19, personal reusable cups are finally making a comeback at all company-owned U.S. Starbucks locations. That means you can once again bring your reusable cup to a Starbucks location to have it filled with the drink of your choice and get 10 cents off your order just like before.

Filling your cup won’t be exactly the same as before, though. Starbucks is implementing a new contactless way for you and your barista to safely hand over the reusable cup. The method, which has undergone plenty of trials and is already being used in Starbucks’ EMEA and Asia Pacific locations, involves handling the reusable cup using a ceramic mug. Here’s how it works: you’ll need to first make sure that your reusable cup is clean, since the barista won’t be able to clean it for you. After the barista checks the cleanliness of your cup, you’ll place it in a ceramic mug. The barista holds onto the ceramic mug to pour and hand over your sip, ensuring that there’s never a shared touch point.

Courtesy of Starbucks

You’ll only be able to use your personal reusable cup while ordering in-store for now. However, Starbucks is currently in the process of testing reusable cup methods for drive-thru, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for more updates. BTW, Starbucks is bringing back its “For Here Ware” in stores where dining is open, which means you can opt for reusable utensils or cups when you’re chowing down or sippin’ in-store.

Starbucks is also kicking off summer with a few sweet deals. You can get $5 off your Starbucks Uber Eats order on Thursday, June 24 when you spend $10 or more, and there’s no promo code needed. You can also get free Starbucks delivery on Uber Eats every Thursday beginning July 1 through the end of July when you spend $10 or more.

When heading to Starbucks for some summer sippin’, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.