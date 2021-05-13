Grabbing a funnel cake might be one of your go-to summer traditions, but you may not have thought of drinking a coffee inspired by the treat. Nonetheless, Starbucks is firing up its summer menu with a carnival-style sip — its new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, which launched on May 11. Before you rush to Starbucks to get your hands on the limited-edition beverage, you’re likely wondering what Starbucks’ Funnel Cake Frappuccino tastes like. Here’s what to expect when sipping on the unique, summery creation.

First up, let's dig into what’s in the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino. The sip pays homage to the classic amusement park snack, combining layers of strawberry puree and whipped cream on the bottom of the cup. As for the coffee mixture, you can expect a blend of funnel cake-flavored syrup, ice, milk, and coffee. After it's blended, your barista will top it off with another dose of whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and pieces of real funnel cake dusted with powdered sugar.

Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz tasted the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, and her first sips weren't too sweet. “The Frappuccino mix itself is very coffee-forward with an aftertaste of something sweeter, almost vanilla-like,” says Reitz, adding that the funnel cake-flavored syrup is likely the source of its vanilla notes. As for the strawberry puree on the bottom, it “comes through right away, and it gives you a bright, fruity flavor.”

The pieces of funnel cake on top add to the drink’s texture and sweetness, but the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino doesn’t come off as dessert-like until you reach the end. "As the whipped cream melts, and the funnel cake pieces mix into the drink, you definitely get more a sweet, dessert taste,” Reitz concludes.

So, while you can expect a summery twist on a classic coffee flavor, the drink isn’t exactly a carbon copy, flavor-wise, to the powdered sugar-covered confections you grab at the fair.

If you're ready to try the coffee for yourself before it leaves the menu, a Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino costs between $5.25 and $5.79 for a grande, depending on location. It also doubles as a pick-me-up with 85 milligrams of caffeine in a 16-ounce size.

