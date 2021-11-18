On Thursday, Nov. 18, iPhone users reported instances of the Spotify mobile app crashing, and the company confirmed the issues in a tweet at 12:20 p.m. ET. According to Down Detector, more than 3,000 instances of Spotify users experiencing app outages were reported around noon ET (as compared to a baseline of nine reports on a normal day). If you’re noticing the same issues, here’s what to know about if Spotify is down.

Spotify’s official support account @SpotifyCares confirmed that the mobile app is experiencing some issues and addressed fans in a tweet. “Thanks for your patience! We’re still investigating and we’ll keep you posted here: https://bit.ly/3oFbMBo,” the company wrote. It appears the link the company shared isn’t working, but fans can expect updates once Spotify gets closer to the source of the problem. About 60% of the issues reported on Down Detector were with the mobile app.

Additionally, a Spotify moderator confirmed the outage issues around 12:20 ET, writing a note about Spotify’s app crashing on iOS. “Hey folks, We've received some contacts from users who are having issues with the app crashing. This seems to be happening on iOS devices at the moment. This is being investigated,” the note read. The moderator followed up with another update, adding that the company would let users know when more updates were available. The thread also asks for those who are experiencing the issues to upvote the post, subscribe to the thread, and leave a note with which version of Spotify is giving them issues, as well as which device and iOS version they use.

