Spotify’s New Lyrics Feature Is A Total Game-Changer

Spotify users: Prepare to put an end to embarrassing yourself with misheard song lyrics. On Nov. 18, Spotify finally rolled out a long-awaited Lyrics feature that lets you easily follow along to the words in a song on all of their favorite — and share the most stand-out lines to your favorite third-party platforms (hello, Instagram Story). Here’s how to get Lyrics on Spotify with mobile, desktop, and TV apps, so you can stay in the know however you listen.

It’s about to be so easy to make sure you’ve got all your favorite songs memorized before the ultimate holiday event of the season (aka Spotify Wrapped). Thanks to Spotify’s partnership with Musixmatch, users now have in-app access to lyrics to nearly all of the songs in the streaming service’s music catalogue. According to an email from Spotify to Elite Daily, lyrics have been one of the most requested user features, and the new Lyrics option should make listeners happy: It allows you to follow along to a song’s lyrics in real time, and you can even share your favorite one-liners across various social media platforms.

Free and Premium users globally can access Lyrics on Spotify mobile and desktop apps, Playstation’s 4 and 5, Xbox One, Android TV, Fire TV, Samsung, Roku, LG, Sky, and Comcast. Here’s everything to know about how you can access your favorite song lyrics during your next Spotify jam session.

Spotify Mobile App

With Lyrics on the Spotify mobile app, the days of hours-long brunch debates over the correct lyrics are long gone. Here’s how to get Lyrics on Spotify’s mobile app:

Choose a song to play.

Tap the “Now Playing View” at the bottom of your phone screen.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Lyrics will scroll in real time as the song goes on.

To share a specific lyric:

Tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen.

Select the lyrics you want to share and where you would like to share it.

(If you don’t see the feature yet, try updating your app. According to Spotify, the feature is in a gradual rollout and should be full available to all users “in the coming days.”)

Spotify Desktop App

Follow along to the lyrics of the latest New Music Friday releases from the comfort of your desk. All you need to do is:

Navigate to the “Now Playing” bar.

Click the microphone icon while a song is playing.

Lyrics will scroll in real time with the song.

Spotify TV App

Sometimes the best medicine comes in the form of a group sing-along with your closest friends. Host your next karaoke party with the Lyrics feature on the Spotify TV app with these easy steps:

Open the “Now Playing View” on a song.

Navigate to the right corner to the “Lyrics Button” and enable lyrics.

Lyrics will appear in the “Now Playing” view.

Whether you want to take a trip down memory lane with your favorite album from high school, or want to finally perfect the rap in “Fergalicious,” Spotify Lyrics has finally got you covered.