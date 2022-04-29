Snapchat’s New Realistic Try-On Lenses Will Upgrade Your Online Shopping

If you thought you were a big fan of Snapchat’s shoppable augmented reality (AR) Lenses, you ain’t seen nothing yet. On April 28, the company announced a series of updates that will seriously change your shopping game, including an AR Shopping Lens that lets you try on clothes and buy them with one tap. No, seriously. Here’s what you need to know about the new feature that makes shopping for clothes so much easier.

ICYMI, Snapchat teamed up with Ulta and MAC to launch the first-of-their-kind shoppable AR Lenses in January 2022 to allow users to test out and purchase new makeup products directly from the app. Flash forward to April 2022, and Snapchat is taking the online shopping experience even further with the new Dress Up tab. The Dress Up tab features a Screenshop tool that allows Snapchatters to use screenshots to shop for similar looks, and an AR Shopping Lens that lets you try on (and buy) full outfits from brands like American Eagle, Rains, Birdy Grey, and Amsale without ever changing your clothes or exiting out of the app. Yup, you heard that right — the future is here, y’all. Though the updates were announced on April 28, the new shopping features are expected to roll out slowly to users around the globe.

Even if you’re an online shopping pro, you’re bound to have some questions about the new features, and I’ve got the answers. Before you go off on a Snapchat try-on spree, here’s the rundown on how the new Shopping Lens feature works.

Courtesy of Snapchat

Before you get to shopping, you’ll want to find the place where all of the best Snapchat Shopping Lenses are housed: the Dress Up tab.

Find The Dress Up Tab

Get ready for the Dress Up tab to become your new holy grail for all things shopping. The Dress Up tab will not only be a hub of Lenses from brands and creators, but your own personal assistant too. OK, the Dress Up tab won’t be scheduling your dentist appointments anytime soon, but you will be able to keep track of the products you love, update your shopping preferences, and even make purchases.

So where can you find the Dress Up tab? As the feature begins its roll out, you’ll be able to access the section with the special Dress Up tab under the Lens Explorer. To find it:

Open the Snapchat Camera. Tap on the smiley face to the right of the capture button. Tap “Explore” in the bottom right corner. Tap the tab that says “Dress Up.”

Snapchat hopes to be able to put that Dress Up tab right in the camera as the feature expands.

Courtesy of Snapchat

Take A Shopping Lens Selfie

First-time Lens users will be prompted to take a series of full body photos. Follow the instructions and match your body to the outline on the screen for the best results. Pro tip: to ensure your virtual clothing will fit perfectly, make sure to reach for the tighter pieces in your closet (skinny jeans, bodysuits, the works) before taking your snaps.

Another way you can test products is by taking a selfie, and then using that pic to try on items with different Lenses. So even if you’re having a bad hair day, you can still pretend like you’re in your own movie makeover montage.

How To Use Shopping Lens

When shopping for clothes online, you always run the risk of getting items that don’t fit properly, the colors looking different than they did in the pictures, and so much more. Luckily, there’s no need to stress about those things anymore, because the Shopping Lens lets you try all the items in your wishlist before ever entering your credit card info. But before the Lens can use its cutting edge image processing technology to place each garment on your body, here’s what you’ll have to do:

Open Snapchat. Open the Dress Up tab. Select the Shopping Lens of the item you want to try. Some Lens options include sunglasses, sneakers, makeup, and more.

Courtesy of Snapchat

Once you’ve done that, you’re good to go on your end. When you want to try on an item, the app will project the garment onto your phone to make it look as if you’re wearing the product in real time. If you want to get a second opinion (or third, or fourth), you can snap a pic and send it to your besties. And don’t worry about striking a pose, because the clothes will follow.

As you’re trying on your ‘fit, you’ll see an option to buy the item directly from your phone. When you’re ready to take the plunge, all you need to do is tap the button and it’ll take you straight to the product page on the company’s website.

How To Find Your Size

To try on your virtual clothes, you’ll need to figure out what your virtual size is first. Allow me to introduce: Fit Analytics. In a nutshell, Fit Analytics works with companies all over the globe to analyze garments and accurately recommend sizes to customers. You’ll want to pick your sizes based off the suggestions from the sizing tool on the brand’s website. Many sites uses Fit Analytics to get their sizing info, so you’ll get the hang of it pretty quickly.

Shopping is about to get totally futuristic, thanks to Snapchat’s new Shopping Lens and Dress Up tab. To pass the time while you wait for the new features, make sure to try out these Group Chat upgrades to take your Snap game to the next level.