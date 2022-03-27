If Your Snapchat Isn't Working, Try These Quick Fixes

Snapchat is certainly a fun way to keep in touch with your BFFs. After all, it’s so simple to share pics of memorable moments or shoot a short message. But sometimes, the app may not be working so smoothly. If your app appears to be offline or isn’t loading like it usually does, you probably have some major FOMO — and you may just be wondering: Why isn’t my Snapchat working? There are a few quick fixes you’ll want to check.

Social media is certainly such an important way to stay in contact with friends and family, so when your apps aren’t working, it can be frustrating. Like other apps, you may find yourself encountering a problem with Snapchat or even unable to load up the app at all. Thankfully, there are a few common ways you can troubleshoot the issue so that you can continue to send those fun Snaps to your classmates and coworkers. Here’s a guide on what to do when you face the following common issues on Snapchat:

Your Snapchat account has been banned

If your Snapchat account has been banned and you’re unsure why, it may be because your account was reported for violating the platform’s Community Guidelines. While your account is being investigated by Snapchat’s team, you may be temporarily locked out of your account or your account may be deleted.

It’s Taking Forever To Take a Photo

If your app is working, but there are certain things that aren’t functioning — such as the fact that you can't take a photo or use filters — it could be because of your app’s permissions. Your phone will need to grant Snapchat the right permissions to use all of your phone's features. Open the permissions settings using your iOS device or Android device and make sure you turn them all on.

Notifications Aren’t Showing

If your notifications aren’t showing, you can turn on notifications for Snapchat on an iOS device by tapping your profile icon, opening Settings, selecting Notifications, and then using the toggle switch to turn on whichever notification you’d like. If you’re using an Android device, you’ll want to open Settings in your Profile screen, tap Notifications, and then check Enable Notifications if you’d like to turn on notifications.

Your Snapchat Memories Have Been Deleted

If your Memories aren’t showing up, it’s a good idea to update your app through the App Store on iOS, or the Google Play Store on Android. Afterwards, you’ll want to clear any storage space on your device by opening Settings, and then tapping Clear Cache. Select Clear All on iOS or Continue on Android. Finally, turn off your device for one minute before turning it back on.

If they still aren’t showing up, it could be because your Memories weren’t backed up. It’s important to back back up your Memories so that they’re saved when you log out.

You Can’t Post To Your Story/Send A Snap

If you’re experiencing camera issues, there are a few things Snapchat recommends you can do. The first is to check your internet connection, and switch to Wi-Fi if you’re using mobile data. Other recommendations that could help Snapchat work better include restarting your app, making sure your Snapchat is up to date, and restarting your device.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Can’t Log-In or Open the App

If you can’t log-in or open the app, there could be a few reasons behind the issue. You’ll first want to check that you’re using the correct username and password, because if you’re inputing the wrong details, you’ll see the ‘User Not Found’ message pop up. Other things you’ll want to check include your internet connection.

If you’re getting a ‘Could Not Connect’ message, it could be because the app is detecting unauthorized third-party apps or plugins. You’ll need to uninstall the unauthorized app or plugin before you’re allowed to log in. Similarly, you may have issues logging in if you’re using a VPN (virtual private network) to connect to Snapchat.

You’ll also have trouble logging into Snapchat if you’re using a rooted Android device. Make sure to un-root your device, uninstall third-party apps and plugins, and then reinstall the Snapchat app.

If you’ve tried to fix your Snapchat but it still isn’t working, you can easily report bugs and give feedback in the Snapchat app.