You Can *Finally* Change Your Username On Snapchat

No one is the same person they were a decade ago, and your social media handles shouldn’t be, either. Thankfully, after 10 years of Snap codes and way too many new accounts, Snapchat is allowing users to change their usernames, which means you can finally leave your cringey stan phase or embarrassing nickname in the past for good. If you’ve been wondering how to change your Snapchat username, here’s what you need to know now that it’s finally possible.

You might’ve noticed the official Snapchat Twitter account recently retweeted an ~interesting~ tweet from Nov. 26, 2021 that reads, “Forget flying cars, I’m waiting for the day that Snapchat announces the ability to change your username.” Well, @santasofiaaa, that day has come, because starting Feb. 23, all Snapchatters across iOS and Android devices will be able to update their usernames for the first time ever, according to an email from Snap to Elite Daily. And don’t worry — just because you change your Snapchat username doesn’t mean you have to start over on the app. You can update your username without changing anything else about your account, which means name changes won’t affect your friends list, Snap code, Snap score, or memories.

If you’re looking to finally bring your Snapchat username into the new decade, here’s what you need to do.

Courtesy of Snapchat

Once you’ve opened the Snapchat app, navigate to the camera and tap your Bitmoji in the top left corner of the screen. Tap the gear icon in the top right and select Settings. Then, underneath “Name,” tap “Username,” and select “Change Username.”

Next, you’ll get a pop-up reminder that says you can only change your username once per year, so make sure you brainstorm your username change before you make the move. To make the switch, you’ll type in your new and improved username and finalize the change by tapping “Next.” Who knew after 10 years it could be that simple?

If you didn’t know, Snapchat has already had a busy 2022 creating new features for Lenses, Group Chats, and more. On Jan. 26, the app launched its first ever augmented reality Lenses in collaboration with MAC and Ulta to allow users to try-on and shop beauty products directly from the Snapchat camera. Before that, the platform also announced that Group Chats would be getting an upgrade with Chat threads for an easier way to reply to group messages.

A lot has changed in the past 10 years, except your Snapchat username. It’s time to rebrand your Snap with a username from this decade.