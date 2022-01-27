The days of a buying a makeup product without testing it are over, thanks to two new Lenses on Snapchat. Beauty giants Ulta and MAC have teamed up with the social media platform to create Lenses that allow you to try on and shop your favorite beauty products right from the comfort of your own home — so you can know what to expect when the package arrives at your door. To find your perfect lipstick or mascara during your next Snap sesh, here’s the lowdown on how you can shop with Snapchat’s new Ulta Beauty and MAC Cosmetics Lenses.

If you’ve been putting off trying a new mascara, now’s the time to act. Snapchat launched what the company calls the first-of-their-kind shoppable, augmented reality (AR) Lenses on Jan. 26, which allow users to “try on” different beauty products from Ulta and MAC using a Snapchat Lens, according to an email from Snapchat to Elite Daily. The Lenses also provide users with all the important info you’d want to know before making a purchase — color, sizing, similar product types, and of course, pricing. Brands can add up to 20 products on the shoppable Lenses. As of the Jan. 26 launch, the Ulta Lens has five show-stopping mascaras and the MAC Lens has 16 lipsticks worth trying on.

So how do the shoppable Ulta and MAC Lenses work? Let’s break it down.

Courtesy of Snapchat

First, you’ll need to access the Lenses by clicking here for the Ulta Lens code and here for the MAC Lens code. You can either take a picture of the codes or scan them with your camera. To scan, point your Snapchat camera towards the code and hold down on the screen while it loads. Once you’ve scanned the code, the Lens will open selfie mode automatically, where you can start browsing for your new fave lip color, or testing mascaras from Benefit, Tarte, Maybelline, and more.

On the bottom of each Lens, you’ll see the name and image of the product you’re currently “wearing.” Scroll left or right to browse through and try on the rest of the available products.

Once you’ve found your holy grail product, tab the name of the product on the bottom. This will take you directly to the website where you can begin your purchase. It’s that simple. And for those who are wondering if shopping through the Lens will mess up your Ulta Beauty Rewards points, don’t worry — your rewards aren’t going anywhere. Each time you shop through the Ulta Lens or any other shoppable Lens, you’ll be asked to sign into your account where you’ll be able to earn or use your rewards points as usual.

Courtesy of Snapchat

Plus, make sure to save a selfie of your new beauty find in your Memories, because Snapchatters will be able to shop from screenshots in Memories via Screenshop in the near future.