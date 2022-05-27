Pranking unsuspecting friends with hilarious filters they have no idea are on them is having a moment. First it was Crying Face Lens on Snapchat, and then the Shook Lens quickly went viral on TikTok — even Kylie Jenner hopped on the trend. But you’re going to run out of prank videos with only two filters at your fingertips. To help keep the fun going, check out these filters like the Shook Lens on all your fave apps, like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.
You already know there are plenty of ways to make it look like you’re crying (or make your clueless friends look like they’re sobbing), but after seeing the brilliance that is the Shook Lens, you can’t just stop there.
Some of the best videos overlay the very realistic filters on someone who is experiencing the total opposite emotion — like if it’s the Crying filter, they might be happy AF but have no clue the Lens is on them.
For Instagram effects, search the filter’s name in the Effect Gallery or head directly to the creator’s profile and click on the Effects tab, it’s the one with three sparkles. Browse through until you find the filter and maybe try out a few others while you’re at it. From surprised to cheerful, these filters will send you through waves of emotions with its realistic effects.